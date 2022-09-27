Consolidated Water Co. Ltd.'s (NASDAQ:CWCO) Stock's Been Going Strong: Could Weak Financials Mean The Market Will Correct Its Share Price?

Consolidated Water (NASDAQ:CWCO) has had a great run on the share market with its stock up by a significant 19% over the last three months. We, however wanted to have a closer look at its key financial indicators as the markets usually pay for long-term fundamentals, and in this case, they don't look very promising. Particularly, we will be paying attention to Consolidated Water's ROE today.

Return on Equity or ROE is a test of how effectively a company is growing its value and managing investors’ money. Put another way, it reveals the company's success at turning shareholder investments into profits.

How Do You Calculate Return On Equity?

The formula for return on equity is:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Consolidated Water is:

5.7% = US$9.5m ÷ US$167m (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2022).

The 'return' is the profit over the last twelve months. One way to conceptualize this is that for each $1 of shareholders' capital it has, the company made $0.06 in profit.

What Is The Relationship Between ROE And Earnings Growth?

So far, we've learned that ROE is a measure of a company's profitability. We now need to evaluate how much profit the company reinvests or "retains" for future growth which then gives us an idea about the growth potential of the company. Assuming all else is equal, companies that have both a higher return on equity and higher profit retention are usually the ones that have a higher growth rate when compared to companies that don't have the same features.

A Side By Side comparison of Consolidated Water's Earnings Growth And 5.7% ROE

On the face of it, Consolidated Water's ROE is not much to talk about. We then compared the company's ROE to the broader industry and were disappointed to see that the ROE is lower than the industry average of 8.4%. As a result, Consolidated Water's flat net income growth over the past five years doesn't come as a surprise given its lower ROE.

We then compared Consolidated Water's net income growth with the industry and found that the average industry growth rate was 7.9% in the same period.

NasdaqGS:CWCO Past Earnings Growth September 27th 2022

Earnings growth is a huge factor in stock valuation. The investor should try to establish if the expected growth or decline in earnings, whichever the case may be, is priced in. This then helps them determine if the stock is placed for a bright or bleak future. Is Consolidated Water fairly valued compared to other companies? These 3 valuation measures might help you decide.

Is Consolidated Water Making Efficient Use Of Its Profits?

Consolidated Water has a high three-year median payout ratio of 60% (or a retention ratio of 40%), meaning that the company is paying most of its profits as dividends to its shareholders. This does go some way in explaining why there's been no growth in its earnings.

Moreover, Consolidated Water has been paying dividends for at least ten years or more suggesting that management must have perceived that the shareholders prefer dividends over earnings growth.

Summary

On the whole, Consolidated Water's performance is quite a big let-down. The company has seen a lack of earnings growth as a result of retaining very little profits and whatever little it does retain, is being reinvested at a very low rate of return. With that said, we studied the latest analyst forecasts and found that while the company has shrunk its earnings in the past, analysts expect its earnings to grow in the future. Are these analysts expectations based on the broad expectations for the industry, or on the company's fundamentals? Click here to be taken to our analyst's forecasts page for the company.

