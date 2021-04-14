Consolidated Water Co. Ltd.'s (NASDAQ:CWCO) Price Is Out Of Tune With Earnings

There wouldn't be many who think Consolidated Water Co. Ltd.'s (NASDAQ:CWCO) price-to-earnings (or "P/E") ratio of 22.1x is worth a mention when the median P/E in the United States is similar at about 22x. However, investors might be overlooking a clear opportunity or potential setback if there is no rational basis for the P/E.

While the market has experienced earnings growth lately, Consolidated Water's earnings have gone into reverse gear, which is not great. One possibility is that the P/E is moderate because investors think this poor earnings performance will turn around. If not, then existing shareholders may be a little nervous about the viability of the share price.

NasdaqGS:CWCO Price Based on Past Earnings April 14th 2021

Keen to find out how analysts think Consolidated Water's future stacks up against the industry? In that case, our free report is a great place to start.

What Are Growth Metrics Telling Us About The P/E?

There's an inherent assumption that a company should be matching the market for P/E ratios like Consolidated Water's to be considered reasonable.

If we review the last year of earnings, dishearteningly the company's profits fell to the tune of 21%. Even so, admirably EPS has lifted 66% in aggregate from three years ago, notwithstanding the last 12 months. Although it's been a bumpy ride, it's still fair to say the earnings growth recently has been more than adequate for the company.

Looking ahead now, EPS is anticipated to slump, contracting by 44% during the coming year according to the two analysts following the company. With the market predicted to deliver 21% growth , that's a disappointing outcome.

In light of this, it's somewhat alarming that Consolidated Water's P/E sits in line with the majority of other companies. It seems most investors are hoping for a turnaround in the company's business prospects, but the analyst cohort is not so confident this will happen. There's a good chance these shareholders are setting themselves up for future disappointment if the P/E falls to levels more in line with the negative growth outlook.

The Final Word

Generally, our preference is to limit the use of the price-to-earnings ratio to establishing what the market thinks about the overall health of a company.

Our examination of Consolidated Water's analyst forecasts revealed that its outlook for shrinking earnings isn't impacting its P/E as much as we would have predicted. Right now we are uncomfortable with the P/E as the predicted future earnings are unlikely to support a more positive sentiment for long. This places shareholders' investments at risk and potential investors in danger of paying an unnecessary premium.

A lot of potential risks can sit within a company's balance sheet. Take a look at our free balance sheet analysis for Consolidated Water with six simple checks on some of these key factors.

It's important to make sure you look for a great company, not just the first idea you come across. So take a peek at this free list of interesting companies with strong recent earnings growth (and a P/E ratio below 20x).

