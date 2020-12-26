Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:CWCO) Pays A US$0.085 Dividend In Just Four Days

It looks like Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:CWCO) is about to go ex-dividend in the next 4 days. Investors can purchase shares before the 31st of December in order to be eligible for this dividend, which will be paid on the 1st of February.

Consolidated Water's next dividend payment will be US$0.085 per share, on the back of last year when the company paid a total of US$0.34 to shareholders. Based on the last year's worth of payments, Consolidated Water has a trailing yield of 2.9% on the current stock price of $11.85. We love seeing companies pay a dividend, but it's also important to be sure that laying the golden eggs isn't going to kill our golden goose! As a result, readers should always check whether Consolidated Water has been able to grow its dividends, or if the dividend might be cut.

If a company pays out more in dividends than it earned, then the dividend might become unsustainable - hardly an ideal situation. Consolidated Water paid out more than half (67%) of its earnings last year, which is a regular payout ratio for most companies. Yet cash flows are even more important than profits for assessing a dividend, so we need to see if the company generated enough cash to pay its distribution. Fortunately, it paid out only 40% of its free cash flow in the past year.

It's encouraging to see that the dividend is covered by both profit and cash flow. This generally suggests the dividend is sustainable, as long as earnings don't drop precipitously.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

NasdaqGS:CWCO Historic Dividend December 26th 2020

Stocks in companies that generate sustainable earnings growth often make the best dividend prospects, as it is easier to lift the dividend when earnings are rising. Investors love dividends, so if earnings fall and the dividend is reduced, expect a stock to be sold off heavily at the same time. With that in mind, we're encouraged by the steady growth at Consolidated Water, with earnings per share up 3.5% on average over the last five years. Earnings per share growth has been slim, and the company is already paying out a majority of its earnings. While there is some room to both increase the payout ratio and reinvest in the business, generally the higher a payout ratio goes, the lower a company's prospects for future growth.

Many investors will assess a company's dividend performance by evaluating how much the dividend payments have changed over time. In the last 10 years, Consolidated Water has lifted its dividend by approximately 1.3% a year on average.

Final Takeaway

Has Consolidated Water got what it takes to maintain its dividend payments? Earnings per share growth has been modest and Consolidated Water paid out over half of its profits and less than half of its free cash flow, although both payout ratios are within normal limits. Overall, it's hard to get excited about Consolidated Water from a dividend perspective.

So while Consolidated Water looks good from a dividend perspective, it's always worthwhile being up to date with the risks involved in this stock. For example, we've found 1 warning sign for Consolidated Water that we recommend you consider before investing in the business.

