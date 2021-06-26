Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:CWCO) Goes Ex-Dividend Soon

It looks like Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:CWCO) is about to go ex-dividend in the next 3 days. The ex-dividend date occurs one day before the record date which is the day on which shareholders need to be on the company's books in order to receive a dividend. It is important to be aware of the ex-dividend date because any trade on the stock needs to have been settled on or before the record date. Thus, you can purchase Consolidated Water's shares before the 30th of June in order to receive the dividend, which the company will pay on the 30th of July.

The company's upcoming dividend is US$0.085 a share, following on from the last 12 months, when the company distributed a total of US$0.34 per share to shareholders. Last year's total dividend payments show that Consolidated Water has a trailing yield of 2.7% on the current share price of $12.62. If you buy this business for its dividend, you should have an idea of whether Consolidated Water's dividend is reliable and sustainable. So we need to check whether the dividend payments are covered, and if earnings are growing.

Dividends are typically paid out of company income, so if a company pays out more than it earned, its dividend is usually at a higher risk of being cut. It paid out 77% of its earnings as dividends last year, which is not unreasonable, but limits reinvestment in the business and leaves the dividend vulnerable to a business downturn. We'd be worried about the risk of a drop in earnings. That said, even highly profitable companies sometimes might not generate enough cash to pay the dividend, which is why we should always check if the dividend is covered by cash flow. Thankfully its dividend payments took up just 30% of the free cash flow it generated, which is a comfortable payout ratio.

It's positive to see that Consolidated Water's dividend is covered by both profits and cash flow, since this is generally a sign that the dividend is sustainable, and a lower payout ratio usually suggests a greater margin of safety before the dividend gets cut.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

NasdaqGS:CWCO Historic Dividend June 26th 2021

Companies with falling earnings are riskier for dividend shareholders. If earnings decline and the company is forced to cut its dividend, investors could watch the value of their investment go up in smoke. So we're not too excited that Consolidated Water's earnings are down 2.8% a year over the past five years.

Many investors will assess a company's dividend performance by evaluating how much the dividend payments have changed over time. Consolidated Water has delivered 1.3% dividend growth per year on average over the past 10 years.

To Sum It Up

Is Consolidated Water an attractive dividend stock, or better left on the shelf? We're not enthused by the declining earnings per share, although at least the company's payout ratio is within a reasonable range, meaning it may not be at imminent risk of a dividend cut. In summary, while it has some positive characteristics, we're not inclined to race out and buy Consolidated Water today.

If you want to look further into Consolidated Water, it's worth knowing the risks this business faces. Case in point: We've spotted 2 warning signs for Consolidated Water you should be aware of.

