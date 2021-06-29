Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (CWCO) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for June 30, 2021

Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (CWCO) will begin trading ex-dividend on June 30, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.085 per share is scheduled to be paid on July 30, 2021. Shareholders who purchased CWCO prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 15th quarter that CWCO has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $12.19, the dividend yield is 2.79%.

The previous trading day's last sale of CWCO was $12.19, representing a -21.96% decrease from the 52 week high of $15.62 and a 21.78% increase over the 52 week low of $10.01.

CWCO is a part of the Public Utilities sector, which includes companies such as American Water Works (AWK) and Essential Utilities, Inc. (WTRG). Zacks Investment Research reports CWCO's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as -32.14%, compared to an industry average of 12%.

