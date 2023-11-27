Consolidated Water Co. (FRA:CW2) Price Target Increased by 31.78% to 35.94

The average one-year price target for Consolidated Water Co. (FRA:CW2) has been revised to 35.94 / share. This is an increase of 31.78% from the prior estimate of 27.28 dated October 31, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 34.68 to a high of 37.95 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 9.58% from the latest reported closing price of 32.80 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 268 funds or institutions reporting positions in Consolidated Water Co.. This is an increase of 82 owner(s) or 44.09% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CW2 is 0.08%, a decrease of 11.31%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 4.04% to 9,511K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

TSP Capital Management Group holds 533K shares representing 3.39% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 578K shares, representing a decrease of 8.35%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CW2 by 15.78% over the last quarter.

Amundi holds 424K shares representing 2.69% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 741K shares, representing a decrease of 74.59%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CW2 by 96.09% over the last quarter.

KBC Group holds 421K shares representing 2.67% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Invesco holds 380K shares representing 2.41% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 203K shares, representing an increase of 46.46%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CW2 by 78.89% over the last quarter.

First Manhattan holds 374K shares representing 2.38% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 332K shares, representing an increase of 11.33%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CW2 by 33.41% over the last quarter.

