Consolidated Water Co. (FRA:CW2) Price Target Increased by 22.15% to 26.90

The average one-year price target for Consolidated Water Co. (FRA:CW2) has been revised to 26.90 / share. This is an increase of 22.15% from the prior estimate of 22.03 dated August 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 26.17 to a high of 28.18 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 13.05% from the latest reported closing price of 23.80 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 217 funds or institutions reporting positions in Consolidated Water Co.. This is an increase of 73 owner(s) or 50.69% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CW2 is 0.08%, an increase of 6.22%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 16.47% to 9,253K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Amundi holds 741K shares representing 4.71% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 871K shares, representing a decrease of 17.55%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CW2 by 16.87% over the last quarter.

TSP Capital Management Group holds 578K shares representing 3.67% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 580K shares, representing a decrease of 0.39%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CW2 by 46.77% over the last quarter.

KBC Group holds 421K shares representing 2.68% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 421K shares, representing an increase of 0.14%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CW2 by 17.02% over the last quarter.

HRTVX - HEARTLAND VALUE FUND Investor Class holds 400K shares representing 2.54% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 450K shares, representing a decrease of 12.50%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CW2 by 28.71% over the last quarter.

Heartland Advisors holds 400K shares representing 2.54% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 450K shares, representing a decrease of 12.50%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CW2 by 21.37% over the last quarter.

