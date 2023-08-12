Consolidated Water Co. (FRA:CW2) Price Target Increased by 10.15% to 22.03

The average one-year price target for Consolidated Water Co. (FRA:CW2) has been revised to 22.03 / share. This is an increase of 10.15% from the prior estimate of 20.00 dated June 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 21.81 to a high of 22.67 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 23.75% from the latest reported closing price of 17.80 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 158 funds or institutions reporting positions in Consolidated Water Co.. This is an increase of 13 owner(s) or 8.97% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CW2 is 0.09%, an increase of 17.13%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.80% to 7,941K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Amundi holds 871K shares representing 5.53% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 872K shares, representing a decrease of 0.11%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CW2 by 9.11% over the last quarter.

TSP Capital Management Group holds 578K shares representing 3.67% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 580K shares, representing a decrease of 0.39%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CW2 by 46.77% over the last quarter.

HRTVX - HEARTLAND VALUE FUND Investor Class holds 450K shares representing 2.86% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

KBC Group holds 421K shares representing 2.68% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 421K shares, representing an increase of 0.14%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CW2 by 22.09% over the last quarter.

Heartland Advisors holds 400K shares representing 2.54% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 450K shares, representing a decrease of 12.50%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CW2 by 21.37% over the last quarter.

