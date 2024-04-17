Consolidated Water Co. (CWCO) Price Target Increased by 58.00% to 40.29

The average one-year price target for Consolidated Water Co. (NasdaqGS:CWCO) has been revised to 40.29 / share. This is an increase of 58.00% from the prior estimate of 25.50 dated March 28, 2024.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 38.38 to a high of 43.05 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 67.11% from the latest reported closing price of 24.11 / share.

Consolidated Water Co. Declares $0.10 Dividend

On February 20, 2024 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.10 per share ($0.38 annualized). Shareholders of record as of April 1, 2024 will receive the payment on April 30, 2024. Previously, the company paid $0.10 per share.

At the current share price of $24.11 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 1.58%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 2.34%, the lowest has been 1.01%, and the highest has been 3.47%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.61 (n=233).

The current dividend yield is 1.25 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.20. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.12%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 306 funds or institutions reporting positions in Consolidated Water Co.. This is an increase of 27 owner(s) or 9.68% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CWCO is 0.13%, an increase of 25.22%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.04% to 9,434K shares. The put/call ratio of CWCO is 0.20, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

TSP Capital Management Group holds 501K shares representing 3.17% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 533K shares, representing a decrease of 6.42%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CWCO by 5.67% over the last quarter.

KBC Group holds 414K shares representing 2.62% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 433K shares, representing a decrease of 4.64%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CWCO by 47.38% over the last quarter.

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 397K shares representing 2.51% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 349K shares, representing an increase of 12.14%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CWCO by 10.15% over the last quarter.

AltraVue Capital holds 394K shares representing 2.49% ownership of the company.

Geode Capital Management holds 365K shares representing 2.31% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 349K shares, representing an increase of 4.24%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CWCO by 14.82% over the last quarter.

Consolidated Water Co. Background Information

Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. develops and operates advanced water supply and treatment plants and water distribution systems. The company operates water production facilities in the Cayman Islands, The Bahamas and the British Virgin Islands and operates water treatment facilities in the United States. The company also manufactures and services a wide range of products and provides design, engineering, management, operating and other services applicable to commercial and municipal water production, supply and treatment, and industrial water and wastewater treatment.

