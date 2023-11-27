Consolidated Water Co. (CWCO) Price Target Increased by 36.84% to 39.78

The average one-year price target for Consolidated Water Co. (NASDAQ:CWCO) has been revised to 39.78 / share. This is an increase of 36.84% from the prior estimate of 29.07 dated October 31, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 38.38 to a high of 42.00 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 10.25% from the latest reported closing price of 36.08 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 268 funds or institutions reporting positions in Consolidated Water Co.. This is an increase of 82 owner(s) or 44.09% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CWCO is 0.08%, a decrease of 11.31%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 4.04% to 9,511K shares. The put/call ratio of CWCO is 0.44, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

TSP Capital Management Group holds 533K shares representing 3.39% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 578K shares, representing a decrease of 8.35%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CWCO by 15.78% over the last quarter.

Amundi holds 424K shares representing 2.69% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 741K shares, representing a decrease of 74.59%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CWCO by 96.09% over the last quarter.

KBC Group holds 421K shares representing 2.67% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Invesco holds 380K shares representing 2.41% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 203K shares, representing an increase of 46.46%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CWCO by 78.89% over the last quarter.

First Manhattan holds 374K shares representing 2.38% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 332K shares, representing an increase of 11.33%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CWCO by 33.41% over the last quarter.

Consolidated Water Co. Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. develops and operates advanced water supply and treatment plants and water distribution systems. The company operates water production facilities in the Cayman Islands, The Bahamas and the British Virgin Islands and operates water treatment facilities in the United States. The company also manufactures and services a wide range of products and provides design, engineering, management, operating and other services applicable to commercial and municipal water production, supply and treatment, and industrial water and wastewater treatment.

