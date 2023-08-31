Consolidated Water Co. (CWCO) Price Target Increased by 18.75% to 29.07

The average one-year price target for Consolidated Water Co. (NASDAQ:CWCO) has been revised to 29.07 / share. This is an increase of 18.75% from the prior estimate of 24.48 dated August 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 28.28 to a high of 30.45 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 6.21% from the latest reported closing price of 27.37 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 217 funds or institutions reporting positions in Consolidated Water Co.. This is an increase of 73 owner(s) or 50.69% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CWCO is 0.08%, an increase of 5.49%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 16.39% to 9,253K shares. The put/call ratio of CWCO is 0.55, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Amundi holds 741K shares representing 4.71% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 871K shares, representing a decrease of 17.55%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CWCO by 16.87% over the last quarter.

TSP Capital Management Group holds 578K shares representing 3.67% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 580K shares, representing a decrease of 0.39%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CWCO by 46.77% over the last quarter.

KBC Group holds 421K shares representing 2.68% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 421K shares, representing an increase of 0.14%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CWCO by 17.02% over the last quarter.

HRTVX - HEARTLAND VALUE FUND Investor Class holds 400K shares representing 2.54% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 450K shares, representing a decrease of 12.50%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CWCO by 28.71% over the last quarter.

Heartland Advisors holds 400K shares representing 2.54% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 450K shares, representing a decrease of 12.50%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CWCO by 21.37% over the last quarter.

Consolidated Water Co. Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. develops and operates advanced water supply and treatment plants and water distribution systems. The company operates water production facilities in the Cayman Islands, The Bahamas and the British Virgin Islands and operates water treatment facilities in the United States. The company also manufactures and services a wide range of products and provides design, engineering, management, operating and other services applicable to commercial and municipal water production, supply and treatment, and industrial water and wastewater treatment.

