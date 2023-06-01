Consolidated Water Co. (CWCO) Declares $0.08 Dividend

Consolidated Water Co. said on May 30, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.08 per share ($0.34 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.08 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of June 30, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of July 3, 2023 will receive the payment on July 31, 2023.

At the current share price of $19.52 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 1.74%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 2.56%, the lowest has been 1.76%, and the highest has been 3.47%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.39 (n=236).

The current dividend yield is 2.08 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.67. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company has not increased its dividend in the last three years.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 144 funds or institutions reporting positions in Consolidated Water Co.. This is a decrease of 5 owner(s) or 3.36% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CWCO is 0.08%, an increase of 0.27%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.15% to 7,949K shares. The put/call ratio of CWCO is 0.16, indicating a bullish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 4.51% Upside

As of May 11, 2023, the average one-year price target for Consolidated Water Co. is 20.40. The forecasts range from a low of 19.19 to a high of $22.05. The average price target represents an increase of 4.51% from its latest reported closing price of 19.52.

The projected annual revenue for Consolidated Water Co. is 120MM, an increase of 12.14%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.90.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Amundi holds 871K shares representing 5.53% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 872K shares, representing a decrease of 0.11%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CWCO by 93.09% over the last quarter.

TSP Capital Management Group holds 580K shares representing 3.69% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 579K shares, representing an increase of 0.17%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CWCO by 1,057.42% over the last quarter.

HRTVX - HEARTLAND VALUE FUND Investor Class holds 450K shares representing 2.86% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Heartland Advisors holds 450K shares representing 2.86% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

KBC Group holds 421K shares representing 2.67% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 390K shares, representing an increase of 7.18%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CWCO by 114,770.51% over the last quarter.

Consolidated Water Co. Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. develops and operates advanced water supply and treatment plants and water distribution systems. The company operates water production facilities in the Cayman Islands, The Bahamas and the British Virgin Islands and operates water treatment facilities in the United States. The company also manufactures and services a wide range of products and provides design, engineering, management, operating and other services applicable to commercial and municipal water production, supply and treatment, and industrial water and wastewater treatment.

