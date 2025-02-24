Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. Secures New Concession for Exclusive Potable Water Supply in Grand Cayman

Cayman Water Company received a concession from the government, ensuring exclusive rights to supply potable water on Grand Cayman.

Quiver AI Summary

Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. announced that its subsidiary, Cayman Water Company, has received a new concession from the Cayman Islands government, allowing it to continue exclusively producing and supplying potable water in its service area on Grand Cayman. The company operates three desalination plants that provide around 4 million gallons of drinking water per day. Increased retail water sales have been noted due to population and business growth on the island. Following the Cayman Islands' regulatory changes in 2018, the concession is a pivotal step for Cayman Water to secure a new operating license, which will involve negotiations with the utility regulator OfReg. The current operating license will remain valid until the new one is issued.

Potential Positives

Cayman Water Company secured a new concession from the Cayman Islands government, maintaining its exclusive rights to produce and supply potable water in Grand Cayman.

The company reported increased retail water sales driven by business and population growth on the island, indicating strong demand for its services.

The grant of the concession is a critical step in negotiations for a new operating license, demonstrating regulatory progress and the company's proactive approach to meeting local needs.

The company has expanded its operations by entering the U.S. desalination market, highlighting growth opportunities beyond the Cayman Islands.

Potential Negatives

The requirement for a new concession and license from the Cayman Islands regulatory authority indicates potential regulatory challenges that could impact operational continuity.

The company's existing operating license from 1990 remains in force only temporarily, suggesting uncertainty regarding future operational stability until a new license is secured.

The press release acknowledges that there is no assurance the new license will be granted, which raises concerns about the company's ability to maintain its operational rights and impact service delivery.

FAQ

What recent concession was granted to Cayman Water Company?

Cayman Water Company received a new concession granting exclusive rights to produce and supply potable water on Grand Cayman.

How much potable water do the desalination plants produce?

These plants produce approximately 4 million gallons of potable water per day for the residents and businesses of Grand Cayman.

What regulatory changes affect Cayman Water Company's operations?

New regulations require Cayman Water to secure a concession before obtaining or renewing its operating license due to legal changes in 2018.

What is the next step for Cayman Water after receiving the concession?

Cayman Water will start negotiations with OfReg to secure a new operating license involving restructured terms and conditions.

Will the existing operating license remain effective after the concession?

Yes, the existing operating license from 1990 will remain in effect until the new license is issued by OfReg.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$CWCO Insider Trading Activity

$CWCO insiders have traded $CWCO stock on the open market 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 4 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CWCO stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

FREDERICK W. MCTAGGART (PRESIDENT AND CEO) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 4,328 shares for an estimated $121,231 .

. RAYMOND WHITTAKER sold 2,949 shares for an estimated $73,371

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$CWCO Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 59 institutional investors add shares of $CWCO stock to their portfolio, and 75 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

Full Release



GEORGE TOWN, Cayman Islands, Feb. 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Consolidated Water Co. Ltd.



(NASDAQ Global Select Market: CWCO), a leading designer, builder and operator of advanced water supply and treatment plants, reported that its wholly owned subsidiary, Cayman Water Company, has received its new concession from the Cayman Islands government that grants it the continued exclusive rights to produce and supply potable water within its existing service area on Grand Cayman, the largest island of the Cayman Islands.





Cayman Water Company operates three sea water reverse osmosis desalination plants on Grand Cayman that produce approximately 4 million gallons per day of potable water for the island’s residences and businesses. The company recently



reported



increased retail water sales due to the continued business and population growth on the island.





In 2018, the Cayman Islands enacted changes to its regulatory framework governing water utilities. This new framework requires Cayman Water to first be granted a concession before obtaining or renewing the associated operating license. Cayman Water will next commence negotiations with the Cayman Islands utility regulator, OfReg, to secure the license. The new license is expected to involve a restructuring of the previous operating terms and conditions.





“Given the regulatory changes, the grant of the concession was a critical step towards completing the negotiations for the new operating license,” noted Consolidated Water’s president and CEO, Rick McTaggart. “We were fortunate to have OfReg representatives present during the signing of the grant of concession, which indicates to us that our negotiations for the new license should commence shortly. We look forward to working closely with OfReg in providing clean, safe potable water for the communities which we have had the privilege to serve since 1973.”





Cayman Water’s existing operating license that it received in 1990 will remain in force until the new license is issued by OfReg.







About Consolidated Water Co. Ltd.







Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. develops and operates advanced water supply and treatment plants and water distribution systems. The company designs, constructs and operates seawater desalination facilities in the Cayman Islands, The Bahamas and the British Virgin Islands, and designs, constructs and operates water treatment and reuse facilities in the United States. The company recently entered the U.S. desalination market with a contract to design, construct, operate and maintain a seawater desalination plant in Hawaii.





The company also manufactures and services a wide range of products and provides design, engineering, management, operating and other services applicable to commercial and municipal water production, supply and treatment, and industrial water and wastewater treatment.







Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements







This press release contains, or may be deemed to contain, “forward-looking statements” (as defined in the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995). These statements express the Company’s current expectation of future events or its future performance and do not relate directly to historical or current events. As such, the Company’s future actions and related results may vary from any expectations or goals expressed in, or implied by, the forward-looking statements included in this press release, possibly to a material degree. The Company can offer no assurance that the assumptions made in preparing any of the forward-looking statements will prove accurate or that any long-term goals will be realized. All forward-looking statements included in this press release speak only as of the date made, and, except as required by law, the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise publicly any such forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise. The Company can offer no assurance that a new license will be granted to Cayman Water by OfReg or if such license is granted that it will be on terms acceptable or favorable to Cayman Water.





For more information, visit





cwco.com





.











Company Contact:







David W. Sasnett





Executive Vice President and CFO





Tel (954) 509-8200







Email Contact









Investor & Media Contact:







Ron Both or Grant Stude





CMA Investor & Media Relations





Tel (949) 432-7566







Email Contact









The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.