Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. Reports Q1 2025 Financial Results with Revenue Decline and Segment Growth

May 12, 2025 — 05:40 pm EDT

Consolidated Water Co. reports Q1 2025 revenue decline of 15%, driven by reduced services revenue, while other segments grew.

Quiver AI Summary

Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. reported a decline in total revenue of 15% for the first quarter of 2025, amounting to $33.7 million, largely due to a significant drop in services revenue following the completion of two major construction projects in 2024. While services revenue fell 42%, the company saw growth in its retail (9%), bulk (1%), and manufacturing (10%) segments. Net income from continuing operations decreased to $4.9 million, or $0.31 per share, compared to $6.9 million, or $0.43 per share, in the same period last year. The company highlighted increased retail water sales due to population growth in Grand Cayman and successful pilot testing for a seawater desalination plant project in Hawaii, which is set to begin construction next year. Despite the revenue decline, management remains optimistic about the company's long-term growth prospects, supported by stable recurring revenue from ongoing operations and several new projects in progress. The company will discuss these results in a conference call on May 13, 2025.

Potential Positives

  • Total cash and cash equivalents increased to $107.9 million, indicating strong liquidity and financial stability.
  • Retail water sales increased by 13%, demonstrating growth in demand due to population growth and increased business activity.
  • The company received a new concession from the Cayman Islands government, ensuring continued exclusive rights to produce and supply potable water within its service area.
  • Management expressed confidence in the ability to deliver consistent, long-term revenue and profit growth, supported by strong retail sales and ongoing projects.

Potential Negatives

  • Total revenue decreased by 15% year-over-year, indicating potential challenges in business growth or market demand.
  • Services revenue dropped significantly by 42%, largely due to the completion of two major construction projects, which may reflect a reliance on large projects that can result in revenue volatility.
  • Net income from continuing operations decreased from $6.9 million to $4.9 million compared to the previous year, suggesting reduced profitability over time.

FAQ

What were Consolidated Water's total revenues for Q1 2025?

Total revenues for Q1 2025 were $33.7 million, a 15% decline from the previous year.

How did retail revenue perform in Q1 2025?

Retail revenue increased by 9% to $9.4 million, driven by higher sales volumes.

What caused the decline in services revenue?

Services revenue declined by 42% due to the completion of two large construction projects in 2024.

When is the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders?

The Annual General Meeting is set for May 27, 2025, at 3:00 p.m. Cayman Islands time.

What segments showed growth in Q1 2025?

Retail, bulk, and manufacturing segments showed growth, contributing to overall profitability.

$CWCO Insider Trading Activity

$CWCO insiders have traded $CWCO stock on the open market 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CWCO stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

  • FREDERICK W. MCTAGGART (PRESIDENT AND CEO) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 4,328 shares for an estimated $121,231.

$CWCO Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 78 institutional investors add shares of $CWCO stock to their portfolio, and 56 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

  • BLACKROCK, INC. added 397,584 shares (+29.2%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $9,736,832
  • JPMORGAN CHASE & CO added 238,470 shares (+80.2%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $5,840,130
  • KBC GROUP NV removed 192,369 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $4,711,116
  • WASATCH ADVISORS LP added 171,616 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $4,443,138
  • HEARTLAND ADVISORS INC added 160,657 shares (+146.8%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $3,934,489
  • SEIZERT CAPITAL PARTNERS, LLC added 150,556 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $3,687,116
  • PALISADES INVESTMENT PARTNERS, LLC removed 116,548 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $3,017,427

Full Release



GEORGE TOWN, Cayman Islands, May 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Consolidated Water Co. Ltd

. (NASDAQ Global Select Market: CWCO), a leading designer, builder and operator of advanced water supply and treatment plants, reported results for the quarter ended March 31, 2025. All comparisons are to the same prior year period unless otherwise noted.



Consolidated Water will hold a conference call at 11:00 a.m. Eastern time tomorrow to discuss the results (see dial-in information below).




First Quarter 2025 Financial Summary




  • Total revenue declined 15% to $33.7 million, due to a decline in services revenue as a result of two large construction projects that were completed in the second quarter of 2024. The decline in services revenue was partially offset by revenue increases in all three other operating segments.


  • Retail revenue increased 9% to $9.4 million on higher sales volumes.


  • Bulk revenue increased 1% to $8.4 million.


  • Manufacturing revenue increased by 10% to $5.8 million.


  • Services revenue declined by 42% to $10.1 million due to a $7.0 million decline in construction revenue and $980,000 decrease in design and consulting revenue that was partially offset by a $626,000 increase in operations and maintenance (O&M) revenue.


  • Services O&M revenue increased 9% to $7.7 million.


  • Net income from continuing operations attributable to company stockholders totaled $4.9 million or $0.31 per diluted share, compared to $6.9 million or $0.43 per diluted share in the first quarter of 2024.


  • Net income, including discontinued operations attributable to company stockholders, totaled $4.8 million or $0.30 per diluted share, compared to $6.5 million or $0.40 per diluted share in the first quarter of 2024.


  • Cash and cash equivalents increased to $107.9 million and working capital increased to $136.2 million as of March 31, 2025.




First Quarter


Operational Highlights




  • Retail water sold by the company’s Grand Cayman water utility increased 13% due to ongoing population growth and increased business activity within the company’s service area.


  • Completed the pilot testing for a project to design, construct, operate and maintain a seawater desalination plant in Hawaii for the Honolulu Board of Water Supply. Prepared and submitted the required pilot test reports to the client for review which were subsequently approved, thus fulfilling one significant condition precedent to the client’s issuance of the notice to proceed with construction of the project.


  • Received a new concession from the Cayman Islands government that granted the company’s Grand Cayman water utility continued exclusive rights to produce and supply potable water within its service area. In April, resumed discussions with the utility regulator for a new operating license. The existing operating license remains in effect until the new one is received.




Management Commentary



“Our retail, bulk and manufacturing business segments generated meaningful growth and profitability during the first quarter,” commented Consolidated Water CEO, Rick McTaggart. “Our Services segment revenue was comparatively lower versus the same year ago quarter due to the completion of two major design-build projects in the second quarter of last year.”



“The decrease in construction services revenue was partially offset by a 9% or $626,000 increase in revenue from our operations and maintenance (O&M) contracts for customer facilities in the Western U.S. The growth in O&M revenue in dollar terms was generated about evenly between our PERC Water subsidiary operating in California and Arizona, and REC, our newer acquisition, servicing customers in Colorado. The growth of these units underscores our ability to successfully acquire and scale operating businesses, particularly those that generate recurring revenue.



“Our retail and manufacturing segments also produced significant growth. Retail water sales in our exclusive utility service area on Grand Cayman reflected stronger volumes of water sold. This improvement was due to ongoing population growth and increased business activity within our service area.



“Manufacturing segment revenue increased 10% and its operating income increased by about 44% due to higher production activity and a favorable shift in product mix to higher margin products. The revenue and gross profit generated in our Caribbean-based bulk water segment was up marginally but basically consistent, reflecting the long-term, stable income-generating nature of the businesses in this segment.



“We recently achieved a major milestone for our $204 million project to design, construct, operate and maintain a 1.7 million gallon per day seawater desalination plant in Hawaii. The Honolulu Board of Water Supply, our client for the multi-year project, approved our pilot test reports and recommendations. The board concluded that the desalinated water we produced during the piloting phase is a reasonable match to their existing water supply. They also concluded that the desalinated water from the new plant would not cause any detrimental impact to their distribution pipes or customer assets.



“This approval milestone helps pave the way to begin construction after we obtain the various permits. We now expect to begin the construction of this project early next year once all permits have been received and the client issues a notice to proceed with construction.




“Aside from this major project, we anticipate our design/build services revenue to improve in the second half of this year, as three smaller projects currently under contract or nearing final contract stage and set to begin construction. We expect the combined value of these three projects to be approximately $20 million.




“Looking ahead, we are confident in our ability to deliver consistent, long-term revenue and profit growth. Our positive outlook is supported by strong retail water sales growth in Grand Cayman, stable recurring revenue from our Caribbean bulk water operations, our design/build activity (especially the Hawaii project), and the continued positive momentum in our manufacturing segment.”




Q1 2025 Financial Results



Revenue totaled $33.7 million, declining 15% from $39.7 million in the first quarter of 2024. The decrease was due to a decrease of $7.3 million in the services segment. This decrease was partially offset by increases of $786,000 in the retail segment, $70,000 in the bulk segment and $509,000 in the manufacturing segment.



Retail revenue increased due to a 13% increase in the volume of water sold.



The increase in bulk segment revenue was partly due to the revenue generated by the commencement on May 1, 2024, of the operations and maintenance contract for the new Red Gate II desalination plant on Grand Cayman. The increase also was due to additional revenue generated by the amendment of the company’s North Sound contract which also became effective on May 1, 2024. These increased contract revenue on Grand Cayman was partially offset by a decline in energy-related revenue in the Bahamas operations.



The decrease in services segment revenue was due to plant construction revenue decreasing from $9.2 million in the first quarter of 2024 to $2.2 million in the first quarter of 2025 as a result of two construction projects that were completed in the second quarter of 2024. The construction revenue in 2024 included $4.8 million generated from PERC’s contract with Liberty Utilities.



Revenue generated under operations and maintenance contracts totaled $7.7 million in the first quarter of 2025, an increase of 9% from the first quarter of 2024. The increase was a result of incremental revenue generated by both PERC and REC.



Manufacturing segment revenue increased by $509,000 to $5.8 million as compared to $5.3 million in the first quarter of 2024.



Gross profit for 2025 was $12.3 million (36.5% of total revenue), as compared to $13.9 million (35.0% of total revenue) in the first quarter of 2024. The decrease was due to a decrease in service segment gross profit of $2.7 million as a result of the decrease in construction revenue. This was partially offset by an increase in gross profit for the retail, bulk and manufacturing segments.



Net income from continuing operations attributable to Consolidated Water stockholders for the first quarter of 2025 was $4.9 million or $0.31 per diluted share, compared to net income of $6.9 million or $0.43 per diluted share in the first quarter of 2024.



Including discontinued operations, net income attributable to Consolidated Water stockholders for the first quarter of 2025 was $4.8 million or $0.30 per diluted share, compared to net income of $6.5 million or $0.40 per diluted share in the first quarter of 2024.



Cash and cash equivalents totaled $107.9 million as of March 31, 2025, with working capital of $136.2 million, debt of $0.2 million, and stockholders’ equity of $213.3 million.




First Quarter 2025 Segment Results





















Three Months Ended March 31, 2025




Retail


Bulk


Services


Manufacturing


Corporate


Total

Revenue

$
9,411,342

$
8,411,716

$
10,078,268


$
5,814,059


$




$
33,715,385

Cost of revenue


3,706,063


5,584,089


8,061,877



4,057,069








21,409,098

Gross profit


5,705,279


2,827,627


2,016,391



1,756,990








12,306,287

General and administrative expenses


788,812


346,081


2,195,338



664,078



3,729,650



7,723,959

Gain (loss) on asset dispositions and impairments, net


29,976






(1,541
)












28,435

Income (loss) from operations


4,946,443


2,481,546


(180,488
)


1,092,912



(3,729,650
)


4,610,763

Interest income


32,866


204,103


143,319



1



236,305



616,594

Interest expense










(1,528
)












(1,528
)

Income (loss) from affiliates















(34,004
)


64,478



30,474

Other


28,308


14,933


36



74








43,351

Other income, net


61,174


219,036


141,827



(33,929
)


300,783



688,891

Income (loss) before income taxes


5,007,617


2,700,582


(38,661
)


1,058,983



(3,428,867
)


5,299,654

Provision (benefit) for income taxes










(35,893
)


246,010








210,117

Net income (loss) from continuing operations


5,007,617


2,700,582


(2,768
)


812,973



(3,428,867
)


5,089,537

Income from continuing operations attributable to non-controlling interests






165,427

















165,427

Net income (loss) from continuing operations attributable to Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. stockholders

$
5,007,617

$
2,535,155

$
(2,768
)

$
812,973


$
(3,428,867
)


4,924,110

Net loss from discontinued operations

















(133,081
)

Net income attributable to Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. stockholders
















$
4,791,029









































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































Three Months Ended March 31, 2024




Retail


Bulk


Services


Manufacturing


Corporate


Total

Revenue

$
8,624,938


$
8,342,094

$
17,417,611


$
5,304,747

$




$
39,689,390

Cost of revenue


3,551,344



5,565,258


12,668,939



4,025,826







25,811,367

Gross profit


5,073,594



2,776,836


4,748,672



1,278,921







13,878,023

General and administrative expenses


766,698



344,141


1,597,854



517,702


3,337,634



6,564,029

Income (loss) from operations


4,306,896



2,432,695


3,150,818



761,219


(3,337,634
)


7,313,994

Interest income


56,593



204,319


73,204



1


25



334,142

Interest expense


(31,123
)






(2,378
)











(33,501
)

Income from affiliate




















77,566



77,566

Other


20,599



5,960


601



11,660


1,157



39,977

Other income, net


46,069



210,279


71,427



11,661


78,748



418,184

Income (loss) before income taxes


4,352,965



2,642,974


3,222,245



772,880


(3,258,886
)


7,732,178

Provision (benefit) for income taxes











778,286



169,153


(325,743
)


621,696

Net income (loss) from continuing operations


4,352,965



2,642,974


2,443,959



603,727


(2,933,143
)


7,110,482

Income from continuing operations attributable to non-controlling interests







169,068
















169,068

Net income (loss) from continuing operations attributable to Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. stockholders

$
4,352,965


$
2,473,906

$
2,443,959


$
603,727

$
(2,933,143
)


6,941,414

Net loss from discontinued operations

















(467,066
)

Net income attributable to Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. stockholders
















$
6,474,348






The following table presents the company’s revenue disaggregated by revenue source.










Three Months Ended March 31,




2025


2024

Retail revenue

$
9,411,342

$
8,624,938

Bulk revenue


8,411,716


8,342,094

Services revenue


10,078,268


17,417,611

Manufacturing revenue


5,814,059


5,304,747


Total revenue

$
33,715,385

$
39,689,390




Services revenue consists of the following:










Three Months Ended March 31,




2025


2024

Construction revenue

$
2,218,230

$
9,203,662

Operations and maintenance revenue


7,725,298


7,099,354

Design and consulting revenue


134,740


1,114,595


Total services revenue

$
10,078,268

$
17,417,611





Annual General Meeting of Shareholders



The company has set May 27, 2025 as the date of its Annual General Meeting of Shareholders to be held at 3:00 p.m. Cayman Islands time (4:00 p.m. EDT) at the Westin Grand Cayman Seven Mile Beach Resort & Spa, Seven Mile Beach, Grand Cayman, Cayman Islands. Holders of record of the company’s stock as of March 28, 2025 will be entitled to vote at the meeting.




Conference Call



Consolidated Water management will host a conference call tomorrow to discuss these results, followed by a question-and-answer period.



Date: Tuesday, May 13, 2025


Time: 11:00 a.m. Eastern time (8:00 a.m. Pacific time)


Toll-free dial-in number: 1-844-875-6913


International dial-in number: 1-412-317-6709


Conference ID: 6378486



Please call the conference telephone number five minutes prior to the start time. An operator will register your name and organization. If you require any assistance connecting with the call, please contact CMA at 1-949-432-7566.



A replay of the call will be available after 1:00 p.m. Eastern time on the same day through May 20, 2025, as well as available for replay via the Investors section of the Consolidated Water website at


www.cwco.com


.



Toll-free replay number: 1-877-344-7529


International replay number: 1-412-317-0088


Replay ID: 6378486




About Consolidated Water Co. Ltd.



Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. develops and operates advanced water supply and treatment plants and water distribution systems. The company designs, constructs and operates seawater desalination facilities in the Cayman Islands, The Bahamas and the British Virgin Islands, and designs, constructs and operates water treatment and reuse facilities in the United States. The company recently entered the U.S. desalination market with a contract to design, construct, operate and maintain a seawater desalination plant in Hawaii.




The company also manufactures and services a wide range of products and provides design, engineering, management, operating and other services applicable to commercial and municipal water production, supply and treatment, and industrial water and wastewater treatment.



For more information, visit


cwco.com


.




Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements



This press release includes statements that may constitute "forward-looking" statements, usually containing the words "believe", "estimate", "project", "intend", "expect", "should", "will" or similar expressions. These statements are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements inherently involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements. Factors that would cause or contribute to such differences include, but are not limited to (i) continued acceptance of the company's products and services in the marketplace; (ii) changes in its relationships with the governments of the jurisdictions in which it operates; (iii) the outcome of its negotiations with the Cayman government regarding a new retail license agreement; (iv) the collection of its delinquent accounts receivable in the Bahamas; and (v) various other risks such as economic, operational, and industry-specific risks, as detailed in the company's periodic report filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”). For more information about risks and uncertainties associated with the company’s business, please refer to the “Management’s Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations” and “Risk Factors” sections of the company’s SEC filings, including, but not limited to, its annual report on Form 10-K and quarterly reports on Form 10-Q, copies of which may be obtained by contacting the company’s Secretary at the company’s executive offices or at the “Investors – SEC Filings” page of the company’s website at ir.cwco.com/docs. Except as otherwise required by law, the company undertakes no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.





Company Contact:



David W. Sasnett


Executive Vice President and CFO


Tel (954) 509-8200



Email Contact








Investor & Media Contact:



Ron Both or Grant Stude


CMA Investor Relations


Tel (949) 432-7566



Email Contact




























































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































CONSOLIDATED WATER CO. LTD.




CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS





March 31,



December 31,





2025



2024




(Unaudited)





ASSETS








Current assets







Cash and cash equivalents

$
107,852,232

$
99,350,121

Accounts receivable, net


36,192,112


39,580,982

Inventory


7,156,002


8,960,350

Prepaid expenses and other current assets


4,173,867


5,153,984

Contract assets


9,517,668


4,470,243

Current assets of discontinued operations


169,707


272,485


Total current assets


165,061,588


157,788,165

Property, plant and equipment, net


53,543,342


52,432,282

Construction in progress


4,477,700


5,143,717

Inventory, noncurrent


5,487,970


5,338,961

Investment in affiliates


1,262,137


1,504,363

Goodwill


12,861,404


12,861,404

Intangible assets, net


2,532,722


2,696,815

Operating lease right-of-use assets


3,050,106


3,190,985

Other assets


2,091,996


2,356,489


Total assets

$
250,368,965

$
243,313,181










LIABILITIES AND EQUITY








Current liabilities







Accounts payable, accrued expenses and other current liabilities

$
9,618,600

$
9,057,179

Accrued compensation


3,949,591


3,336,946

Dividends payable


1,788,293


1,780,841

Current maturities of operating leases


636,075


634,947

Current portion of long-term debt


97,612


126,318

Contract liabilities


12,401,797


9,126,654

Deferred revenue


146,816


365,879

Current liabilities of discontinued operations


235,057


509,745


Total current liabilities


28,873,841


24,938,509

Long-term debt, noncurrent


56,838


70,320

Deferred tax liabilities






210,893

Noncurrent operating leases


2,473,687


2,630,812

Other liabilities


153,000


153,000


Total liabilities


31,557,366


28,003,534


Commitments and contingencies








Equity







Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. stockholders' equity







Redeemable preferred stock, $0.60 par value. Authorized 200,000 shares; issued and outstanding 40,830 and 44,004 shares, respectively


24,498


26,402

Class A common stock, $0.60 par value. Authorized 24,655,000 shares; issued and outstanding 15,916,685 and 15,846,345 shares, respectively


9,550,011


9,507,807

Class B common stock, $0.60 par value. Authorized 145,000 shares; none issued









Additional paid-in capital


93,813,284


93,550,905

Retained earnings


109,909,427


106,875,581

Total Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. stockholders' equity


213,297,220


209,960,695

Non-controlling interests


5,514,379


5,348,952


Total equity


218,811,599


215,309,647


Total liabilities and equity

$
250,368,965

$
243,313,181



















































































































































































































































































































































































































CONSOLIDATED WATER CO. LTD.




CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME




(UNAUDITED)




Three Months Ended March 31,




2025



2024


Revenue

$
33,715,385


$
39,689,390


Cost of revenue


21,409,098



25,811,367


Gross profit


12,306,287



13,878,023

General and administrative expenses


7,723,959



6,564,029

Gain on asset dispositions and impairments, net


28,435







Income from operations


4,610,763



7,313,994









Other income (expense):






Interest income


616,594



334,142

Interest expense


(1,528
)


(33,501
)

Equity in the earnings of affiliates


30,474



77,566

Other


43,351



39,977


Other income, net


688,891



418,184


Income before income taxes


5,299,654



7,732,178


Provision for income taxes


210,117



621,696


Net income from continuing operations


5,089,537



7,110,482


Income from continuing operations attributable to non-controlling interests


165,427



169,068


Net income from continuing operations attributable to Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. stockholders


4,924,110



6,941,414


Net loss from discontinued operations


(133,081
)


(467,066
)


Net income attributable to Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. stockholders

$
4,791,029


$
6,474,348









Basic earnings (loss) per common share attributable to Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. common stockholders







Continuing operations

$
0.31


$
0.44


Discontinued operations


(0.01
)


(0.03
)


Basic earnings per share

$
0.30


$
0.41









Diluted earnings (loss) per common share attributable to Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. common stockholders







Continuing operations

$
0.31


$
0.43


Discontinued operations


(0.01
)


(0.03
)


Diluted earnings per share

$
0.30


$
0.40









Dividends declared per common and redeemable preferred shares

$
0.11


$
0.095









Weighted average number of common shares used in the determination of:






Basic earnings per share


15,915,867



15,828,929

Diluted earnings per share


16,041,847



15,984,548





