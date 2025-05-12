Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. Reports Q1 2025 Financial Results with Revenue Decline and Segment Growth

Consolidated Water Co. reports Q1 2025 revenue decline of 15%, driven by reduced services revenue, while other segments grew.

Quiver AI Summary

Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. reported a decline in total revenue of 15% for the first quarter of 2025, amounting to $33.7 million, largely due to a significant drop in services revenue following the completion of two major construction projects in 2024. While services revenue fell 42%, the company saw growth in its retail (9%), bulk (1%), and manufacturing (10%) segments. Net income from continuing operations decreased to $4.9 million, or $0.31 per share, compared to $6.9 million, or $0.43 per share, in the same period last year. The company highlighted increased retail water sales due to population growth in Grand Cayman and successful pilot testing for a seawater desalination plant project in Hawaii, which is set to begin construction next year. Despite the revenue decline, management remains optimistic about the company's long-term growth prospects, supported by stable recurring revenue from ongoing operations and several new projects in progress. The company will discuss these results in a conference call on May 13, 2025.

Potential Positives

Total cash and cash equivalents increased to $107.9 million, indicating strong liquidity and financial stability.

Retail water sales increased by 13%, demonstrating growth in demand due to population growth and increased business activity.

The company received a new concession from the Cayman Islands government, ensuring continued exclusive rights to produce and supply potable water within its service area.

Management expressed confidence in the ability to deliver consistent, long-term revenue and profit growth, supported by strong retail sales and ongoing projects.

Potential Negatives

Total revenue decreased by 15% year-over-year, indicating potential challenges in business growth or market demand.

Services revenue dropped significantly by 42%, largely due to the completion of two major construction projects, which may reflect a reliance on large projects that can result in revenue volatility.

Net income from continuing operations decreased from $6.9 million to $4.9 million compared to the previous year, suggesting reduced profitability over time.

FAQ

What were Consolidated Water's total revenues for Q1 2025?

Total revenues for Q1 2025 were $33.7 million, a 15% decline from the previous year.

How did retail revenue perform in Q1 2025?

Retail revenue increased by 9% to $9.4 million, driven by higher sales volumes.

What caused the decline in services revenue?

Services revenue declined by 42% due to the completion of two large construction projects in 2024.

When is the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders?

The Annual General Meeting is set for May 27, 2025, at 3:00 p.m. Cayman Islands time.

What segments showed growth in Q1 2025?

Retail, bulk, and manufacturing segments showed growth, contributing to overall profitability.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$CWCO Insider Trading Activity

$CWCO insiders have traded $CWCO stock on the open market 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CWCO stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

FREDERICK W. MCTAGGART (PRESIDENT AND CEO) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 4,328 shares for an estimated $121,231.

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$CWCO Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 78 institutional investors add shares of $CWCO stock to their portfolio, and 56 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

Full Release



GEORGE TOWN, Cayman Islands, May 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Consolidated Water Co. Ltd



. (NASDAQ Global Select Market: CWCO), a leading designer, builder and operator of advanced water supply and treatment plants, reported results for the quarter ended March 31, 2025. All comparisons are to the same prior year period unless otherwise noted.





Consolidated Water will hold a conference call at 11:00 a.m. Eastern time tomorrow to discuss the results (see dial-in information below).







First Quarter 2025 Financial Summary









Total revenue declined 15% to $33.7 million, due to a decline in services revenue as a result of two large construction projects that were completed in the second quarter of 2024. The decline in services revenue was partially offset by revenue increases in all three other operating segments.



Total revenue declined 15% to $33.7 million, due to a decline in services revenue as a result of two large construction projects that were completed in the second quarter of 2024. The decline in services revenue was partially offset by revenue increases in all three other operating segments.



Retail revenue increased 9% to $9.4 million on higher sales volumes.



Retail revenue increased 9% to $9.4 million on higher sales volumes.



Bulk revenue increased 1% to $8.4 million.



Bulk revenue increased 1% to $8.4 million.



Manufacturing revenue increased by 10% to $5.8 million.



Manufacturing revenue increased by 10% to $5.8 million.



Services revenue declined by 42% to $10.1 million due to a $7.0 million decline in construction revenue and $980,000 decrease in design and consulting revenue that was partially offset by a $626,000 increase in operations and maintenance (O&M) revenue.



Services revenue declined by 42% to $10.1 million due to a $7.0 million decline in construction revenue and $980,000 decrease in design and consulting revenue that was partially offset by a $626,000 increase in operations and maintenance (O&M) revenue.



Services O&M revenue increased 9% to $7.7 million.



Services O&M revenue increased 9% to $7.7 million.



Net income from continuing operations attributable to company stockholders totaled $4.9 million or $0.31 per diluted share, compared to $6.9 million or $0.43 per diluted share in the first quarter of 2024.



Net income from continuing operations attributable to company stockholders totaled $4.9 million or $0.31 per diluted share, compared to $6.9 million or $0.43 per diluted share in the first quarter of 2024.



Net income, including discontinued operations attributable to company stockholders, totaled $4.8 million or $0.30 per diluted share, compared to $6.5 million or $0.40 per diluted share in the first quarter of 2024.



Net income, including discontinued operations attributable to company stockholders, totaled $4.8 million or $0.30 per diluted share, compared to $6.5 million or $0.40 per diluted share in the first quarter of 2024.



Cash and cash equivalents increased to $107.9 million and working capital increased to $136.2 million as of March 31, 2025.









First Quarter





Operational Highlights









Retail water sold by the company’s Grand Cayman water utility increased 13% due to ongoing population growth and increased business activity within the company’s service area.



Retail water sold by the company’s Grand Cayman water utility increased 13% due to ongoing population growth and increased business activity within the company’s service area.



Completed the pilot testing for a project to design, construct, operate and maintain a seawater desalination plant in Hawaii for the Honolulu Board of Water Supply. Prepared and submitted the required pilot test reports to the client for review which were subsequently approved, thus fulfilling one significant condition precedent to the client’s issuance of the notice to proceed with construction of the project.



Completed the pilot testing for a project to design, construct, operate and maintain a seawater desalination plant in Hawaii for the Honolulu Board of Water Supply. Prepared and submitted the required pilot test reports to the client for review which were subsequently approved, thus fulfilling one significant condition precedent to the client’s issuance of the notice to proceed with construction of the project.



Received a new concession from the Cayman Islands government that granted the company’s Grand Cayman water utility continued exclusive rights to produce and supply potable water within its service area. In April, resumed discussions with the utility regulator for a new operating license. The existing operating license remains in effect until the new one is received.









Management Commentary







“Our retail, bulk and manufacturing business segments generated meaningful growth and profitability during the first quarter,” commented Consolidated Water CEO, Rick McTaggart. “Our Services segment revenue was comparatively lower versus the same year ago quarter due to the completion of two major design-build projects in the second quarter of last year.”





“The decrease in construction services revenue was partially offset by a 9% or $626,000 increase in revenue from our operations and maintenance (O&M) contracts for customer facilities in the Western U.S. The growth in O&M revenue in dollar terms was generated about evenly between our PERC Water subsidiary operating in California and Arizona, and REC, our newer acquisition, servicing customers in Colorado. The growth of these units underscores our ability to successfully acquire and scale operating businesses, particularly those that generate recurring revenue.





“Our retail and manufacturing segments also produced significant growth. Retail water sales in our exclusive utility service area on Grand Cayman reflected stronger volumes of water sold. This improvement was due to ongoing population growth and increased business activity within our service area.





“Manufacturing segment revenue increased 10% and its operating income increased by about 44% due to higher production activity and a favorable shift in product mix to higher margin products. The revenue and gross profit generated in our Caribbean-based bulk water segment was up marginally but basically consistent, reflecting the long-term, stable income-generating nature of the businesses in this segment.





“We recently achieved a major milestone for our $204 million project to design, construct, operate and maintain a 1.7 million gallon per day seawater desalination plant in Hawaii. The Honolulu Board of Water Supply, our client for the multi-year project, approved our pilot test reports and recommendations. The board concluded that the desalinated water we produced during the piloting phase is a reasonable match to their existing water supply. They also concluded that the desalinated water from the new plant would not cause any detrimental impact to their distribution pipes or customer assets.





“This approval milestone helps pave the way to begin construction after we obtain the various permits. We now expect to begin the construction of this project early next year once all permits have been received and the client issues a notice to proceed with construction.









“Aside from this major project, we anticipate our design/build services revenue to improve in the second half of this year, as three smaller projects currently under contract or nearing final contract stage and set to begin construction. We expect the combined value of these three projects to be approximately $20 million.









“Looking ahead, we are confident in our ability to deliver consistent, long-term revenue and profit growth. Our positive outlook is supported by strong retail water sales growth in Grand Cayman, stable recurring revenue from our Caribbean bulk water operations, our design/build activity (especially the Hawaii project), and the continued positive momentum in our manufacturing segment.”







Q1 2025 Financial Results







Revenue totaled $33.7 million, declining 15% from $39.7 million in the first quarter of 2024. The decrease was due to a decrease of $7.3 million in the services segment. This decrease was partially offset by increases of $786,000 in the retail segment, $70,000 in the bulk segment and $509,000 in the manufacturing segment.





Retail revenue increased due to a 13% increase in the volume of water sold.





The increase in bulk segment revenue was partly due to the revenue generated by the commencement on May 1, 2024, of the operations and maintenance contract for the new Red Gate II desalination plant on Grand Cayman. The increase also was due to additional revenue generated by the amendment of the company’s North Sound contract which also became effective on May 1, 2024. These increased contract revenue on Grand Cayman was partially offset by a decline in energy-related revenue in the Bahamas operations.





The decrease in services segment revenue was due to plant construction revenue decreasing from $9.2 million in the first quarter of 2024 to $2.2 million in the first quarter of 2025 as a result of two construction projects that were completed in the second quarter of 2024. The construction revenue in 2024 included $4.8 million generated from PERC’s contract with Liberty Utilities.





Revenue generated under operations and maintenance contracts totaled $7.7 million in the first quarter of 2025, an increase of 9% from the first quarter of 2024. The increase was a result of incremental revenue generated by both PERC and REC.





Manufacturing segment revenue increased by $509,000 to $5.8 million as compared to $5.3 million in the first quarter of 2024.





Gross profit for 2025 was $12.3 million (36.5% of total revenue), as compared to $13.9 million (35.0% of total revenue) in the first quarter of 2024. The decrease was due to a decrease in service segment gross profit of $2.7 million as a result of the decrease in construction revenue. This was partially offset by an increase in gross profit for the retail, bulk and manufacturing segments.





Net income from continuing operations attributable to Consolidated Water stockholders for the first quarter of 2025 was $4.9 million or $0.31 per diluted share, compared to net income of $6.9 million or $0.43 per diluted share in the first quarter of 2024.





Including discontinued operations, net income attributable to Consolidated Water stockholders for the first quarter of 2025 was $4.8 million or $0.30 per diluted share, compared to net income of $6.5 million or $0.40 per diluted share in the first quarter of 2024.





Cash and cash equivalents totaled $107.9 million as of March 31, 2025, with working capital of $136.2 million, debt of $0.2 million, and stockholders’ equity of $213.3 million.







First Quarter 2025 Segment Results





































































































Three Months Ended March 31, 2025





















Retail













Bulk













Services













Manufacturing













Corporate













Total











Revenue









$





9,411,342









$





8,411,716









$





10,078,268













$





5,814,059













$





—













$





33,715,385













Cost of revenue













3,706,063













5,584,089













8,061,877

















4,057,069

















—

















21,409,098













Gross profit













5,705,279













2,827,627













2,016,391

















1,756,990

















—

















12,306,287













General and administrative expenses













788,812













346,081













2,195,338

















664,078

















3,729,650

















7,723,959













Gain (loss) on asset dispositions and impairments, net













29,976













—













(1,541





)













—

















—

















28,435













Income (loss) from operations













4,946,443













2,481,546













(180,488





)













1,092,912

















(3,729,650





)













4,610,763













Interest income













32,866













204,103













143,319

















1

















236,305

















616,594













Interest expense













—













—













(1,528





)













—

















—

















(1,528





)









Income (loss) from affiliates













—













—













—

















(34,004





)













64,478

















30,474













Other













28,308













14,933













36

















74

















—

















43,351













Other income, net













61,174













219,036













141,827

















(33,929





)













300,783

















688,891













Income (loss) before income taxes













5,007,617













2,700,582













(38,661





)













1,058,983

















(3,428,867





)













5,299,654













Provision (benefit) for income taxes













—













—













(35,893





)













246,010

















—

















210,117













Net income (loss) from continuing operations













5,007,617













2,700,582













(2,768





)













812,973

















(3,428,867





)













5,089,537













Income from continuing operations attributable to non-controlling interests













—













165,427













—

















—

















—

















165,427













Net income (loss) from continuing operations attributable to Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. stockholders









$





5,007,617









$





2,535,155









$





(2,768





)









$





812,973













$





(3,428,867





)













4,924,110













Net loss from discontinued operations









































































(133,081





)









Net income attributable to Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. stockholders





































































$





4,791,029



















































































































Three Months Ended March 31, 2024





















Retail













Bulk













Services













Manufacturing













Corporate













Total











Revenue









$





8,624,938













$





8,342,094









$





17,417,611













$





5,304,747









$





—













$





39,689,390













Cost of revenue













3,551,344

















5,565,258













12,668,939

















4,025,826













—

















25,811,367













Gross profit













5,073,594

















2,776,836













4,748,672

















1,278,921













—

















13,878,023













General and administrative expenses













766,698

















344,141













1,597,854

















517,702













3,337,634

















6,564,029













Income (loss) from operations













4,306,896

















2,432,695













3,150,818

















761,219













(3,337,634





)













7,313,994













Interest income













56,593

















204,319













73,204

















1













25

















334,142













Interest expense













(31,123





)













—













(2,378





)













—













—

















(33,501





)









Income from affiliate













—

















—













—

















—













77,566

















77,566













Other













20,599

















5,960













601

















11,660













1,157

















39,977













Other income, net













46,069

















210,279













71,427

















11,661













78,748

















418,184













Income (loss) before income taxes













4,352,965

















2,642,974













3,222,245

















772,880













(3,258,886





)













7,732,178













Provision (benefit) for income taxes













—

















—













778,286

















169,153













(325,743





)













621,696













Net income (loss) from continuing operations













4,352,965

















2,642,974













2,443,959

















603,727













(2,933,143





)













7,110,482













Income from continuing operations attributable to non-controlling interests













—

















169,068













—

















—













—

















169,068













Net income (loss) from continuing operations attributable to Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. stockholders









$





4,352,965













$





2,473,906









$





2,443,959













$





603,727









$





(2,933,143





)













6,941,414













Net loss from discontinued operations









































































(467,066





)









Net income attributable to Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. stockholders





































































$





6,474,348





















The following table presents the company’s revenue disaggregated by revenue source.























































Three Months Ended March 31,

























2025













2024















Retail revenue









$





9,411,342









$





8,624,938













Bulk revenue













8,411,716













8,342,094













Services revenue













10,078,268













17,417,611













Manufacturing revenue













5,814,059













5,304,747















Total revenue











$





33,715,385









$





39,689,390

















Services revenue consists of the following:



























































Three Months Ended March 31,

























2025













2024















Construction revenue









$





2,218,230









$





9,203,662













Operations and maintenance revenue













7,725,298













7,099,354













Design and consulting revenue













134,740













1,114,595















Total services revenue











$





10,078,268









$





17,417,611



















Annual General Meeting of Shareholders







The company has set May 27, 2025 as the date of its Annual General Meeting of Shareholders to be held at 3:00 p.m. Cayman Islands time (4:00 p.m. EDT) at the Westin Grand Cayman Seven Mile Beach Resort & Spa, Seven Mile Beach, Grand Cayman, Cayman Islands. Holders of record of the company’s stock as of March 28, 2025 will be entitled to vote at the meeting.







Conference Call







Consolidated Water management will host a conference call tomorrow to discuss these results, followed by a question-and-answer period.





Date: Tuesday, May 13, 2025





Time: 11:00 a.m. Eastern time (8:00 a.m. Pacific time)





Toll-free dial-in number: 1-844-875-6913





International dial-in number: 1-412-317-6709





Conference ID: 6378486





Please call the conference telephone number five minutes prior to the start time. An operator will register your name and organization. If you require any assistance connecting with the call, please contact CMA at 1-949-432-7566.





A replay of the call will be available after 1:00 p.m. Eastern time on the same day through May 20, 2025, as well as available for replay via the Investors section of the Consolidated Water website at





www.cwco.com





.





Toll-free replay number: 1-877-344-7529





International replay number: 1-412-317-0088





Replay ID: 6378486







About Consolidated Water Co. Ltd.







Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. develops and operates advanced water supply and treatment plants and water distribution systems. The company designs, constructs and operates seawater desalination facilities in the Cayman Islands, The Bahamas and the British Virgin Islands, and designs, constructs and operates water treatment and reuse facilities in the United States. The company recently entered the U.S. desalination market with a contract to design, construct, operate and maintain a seawater desalination plant in Hawaii.









The company also manufactures and services a wide range of products and provides design, engineering, management, operating and other services applicable to commercial and municipal water production, supply and treatment, and industrial water and wastewater treatment.





For more information, visit





cwco.com





.







Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements







This press release includes statements that may constitute "forward-looking" statements, usually containing the words "believe", "estimate", "project", "intend", "expect", "should", "will" or similar expressions. These statements are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements inherently involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements. Factors that would cause or contribute to such differences include, but are not limited to (i) continued acceptance of the company's products and services in the marketplace; (ii) changes in its relationships with the governments of the jurisdictions in which it operates; (iii) the outcome of its negotiations with the Cayman government regarding a new retail license agreement; (iv) the collection of its delinquent accounts receivable in the Bahamas; and (v) various other risks such as economic, operational, and industry-specific risks, as detailed in the company's periodic report filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”). For more information about risks and uncertainties associated with the company’s business, please refer to the “Management’s Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations” and “Risk Factors” sections of the company’s SEC filings, including, but not limited to, its annual report on Form 10-K and quarterly reports on Form 10-Q, copies of which may be obtained by contacting the company’s Secretary at the company’s executive offices or at the “Investors – SEC Filings” page of the company’s website at ir.cwco.com/docs. Except as otherwise required by law, the company undertakes no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.











Company Contact:







David W. Sasnett





Executive Vice President and CFO





Tel (954) 509-8200







Email Contact

















Investor & Media Contact:







Ron Both or Grant Stude





CMA Investor Relations





Tel (949) 432-7566







Email Contact













CONSOLIDATED WATER CO. LTD.









CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS





































March 31,

















December 31,





























2025

















2024

























(Unaudited)





























ASSETS









































Current assets







































Cash and cash equivalents









$





107,852,232









$





99,350,121













Accounts receivable, net













36,192,112













39,580,982













Inventory













7,156,002













8,960,350













Prepaid expenses and other current assets













4,173,867













5,153,984













Contract assets













9,517,668













4,470,243













Current assets of discontinued operations













169,707













272,485















Total current assets















165,061,588













157,788,165













Property, plant and equipment, net













53,543,342













52,432,282













Construction in progress













4,477,700













5,143,717













Inventory, noncurrent













5,487,970













5,338,961













Investment in affiliates













1,262,137













1,504,363













Goodwill













12,861,404













12,861,404













Intangible assets, net













2,532,722













2,696,815













Operating lease right-of-use assets













3,050,106













3,190,985













Other assets













2,091,996













2,356,489















Total assets











$





250,368,965









$





243,313,181



















































LIABILITIES AND EQUITY









































Current liabilities







































Accounts payable, accrued expenses and other current liabilities









$





9,618,600









$





9,057,179













Accrued compensation













3,949,591













3,336,946













Dividends payable













1,788,293













1,780,841













Current maturities of operating leases













636,075













634,947













Current portion of long-term debt













97,612













126,318













Contract liabilities













12,401,797













9,126,654













Deferred revenue













146,816













365,879













Current liabilities of discontinued operations













235,057













509,745















Total current liabilities















28,873,841













24,938,509













Long-term debt, noncurrent













56,838













70,320













Deferred tax liabilities













—













210,893













Noncurrent operating leases













2,473,687













2,630,812













Other liabilities













153,000













153,000















Total liabilities















31,557,366













28,003,534















Commitments and contingencies









































Equity







































Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. stockholders' equity





































Redeemable preferred stock, $0.60 par value. Authorized 200,000 shares; issued and outstanding 40,830 and 44,004 shares, respectively













24,498













26,402













Class A common stock, $0.60 par value. Authorized 24,655,000 shares; issued and outstanding 15,916,685 and 15,846,345 shares, respectively













9,550,011













9,507,807













Class B common stock, $0.60 par value. Authorized 145,000 shares; none issued













—













—













Additional paid-in capital













93,813,284













93,550,905













Retained earnings













109,909,427













106,875,581













Total Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. stockholders' equity













213,297,220













209,960,695













Non-controlling interests













5,514,379













5,348,952















Total equity















218,811,599













215,309,647















Total liabilities and equity











$





250,368,965









$





243,313,181



























CONSOLIDATED WATER CO. LTD.









CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME









(UNAUDITED)





























Three Months Ended March 31,





















2025

















2024

















Revenue











$





33,715,385













$





39,689,390















Cost of revenue















21,409,098

















25,811,367















Gross profit















12,306,287

















13,878,023













General and administrative expenses













7,723,959

















6,564,029













Gain on asset dispositions and impairments, net













28,435

















—















Income from operations















4,610,763

















7,313,994















































Other income (expense):



































Interest income













616,594

















334,142













Interest expense













(1,528





)













(33,501





)









Equity in the earnings of affiliates













30,474

















77,566













Other













43,351

















39,977















Other income, net















688,891

















418,184















Income before income taxes















5,299,654

















7,732,178















Provision for income taxes















210,117

















621,696















Net income from continuing operations















5,089,537

















7,110,482















Income from continuing operations attributable to non-controlling interests















165,427

















169,068















Net income from continuing operations attributable to Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. stockholders















4,924,110

















6,941,414















Net loss from discontinued operations















(133,081





)













(467,066





)











Net income attributable to Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. stockholders











$





4,791,029













$





6,474,348















































Basic earnings (loss) per common share attributable to Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. common stockholders





































Continuing operations











$





0.31













$





0.44















Discontinued operations















(0.01





)













(0.03





)











Basic earnings per share











$





0.30













$





0.41















































Diluted earnings (loss) per common share attributable to Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. common stockholders





































Continuing operations











$





0.31













$





0.43















Discontinued operations















(0.01





)













(0.03





)











Diluted earnings per share











$





0.30













$





0.40















































Dividends declared per common and redeemable preferred shares











$





0.11













$





0.095















































Weighted average number of common shares used in the determination of:



































Basic earnings per share













15,915,867

















15,828,929













Diluted earnings per share













16,041,847

















15,984,548











The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.