Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. Reports 2024 Financial Results and Dividend Increase Despite Revenue Decline

March 17, 2025 — 05:40 pm EDT

Consolidated Water reported a 26% revenue decline for 2024, with net income at $28.2 million.

Quiver AI Summary

Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. has reported its financial results for 2024, showing a 26% decline in total revenue to $134 million, primarily due to the completion of two major construction projects. The company's retail revenue increased by 5% to $31.7 million, while bulk revenue decreased by 3% to $33.7 million, and services revenue saw a significant decline of 48% to $51 million. Despite these challenges, net income from continuing operations was $17.9 million, or $1.12 per diluted share, compared to $30.7 million, or $1.93 per share, in the previous year. Operationally, the company achieved record retail water sales in Grand Cayman, which contributed to profitability improvements in retail and manufacturing segments. Consolidated Water remains optimistic about its future growth, particularly with its ongoing desalination project in Hawaii and the expansion plans in its service areas. A dividend increase was also announced, reflecting positive cash flow and balance sheet strength. The company has scheduled a conference call to discuss these results further.

Potential Positives

  • Retail revenue increased 5% to $31.7 million, attributed to higher sales volumes, indicating strong demand.
  • O&M recurring revenue saw a significant increase of 51% to $29.3 million, demonstrating growth in stable, long-term revenue streams.
  • The company increased its quarterly dividend by 15.8% to $0.11 per share, reflecting confidence in financial stability and commitment to returning value to shareholders.
  • A new concession was granted by the Cayman Islands government, ensuring continued exclusive rights to produce and supply potable water within the service area.

Potential Negatives

  • Total revenue declined by 26% year-over-year, which may raise concerns about the company's growth and operational efficiency.
  • Net income from continuing operations dropped significantly, falling from $30.7 million in 2023 to $17.9 million in 2024, indicating potential challenges in profitability.
  • Services revenue declined by 48%, primarily due to the completion of key construction projects, signaling a vulnerability in managing project timelines and revenue diversification.

FAQ

What were Consolidated Water's total revenues in 2024?

Consolidated Water reported total revenues of $134 million for the year ended December 31, 2024.

How did retail water sales perform in 2024?

Retail water sales increased by 4.5%, reaching a record volume of 1.01 billion gallons in 2024.

What factors contributed to the decline in services revenue?

The decline in services revenue was primarily due to the completion of major construction projects in 2024.

What was the quarterly dividend increase announced in August 2024?

The company increased its quarterly dividend by 15.8% to $0.11 per share effective from the fourth quarter of 2024.

When is Consolidated Water's Annual General Meeting scheduled?

The Annual General Meeting is scheduled for May 27, 2025, at 3:00 p.m. Cayman Islands time.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.


$CWCO Insider Trading Activity

$CWCO insiders have traded $CWCO stock on the open market 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CWCO stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

  • FREDERICK W. MCTAGGART (PRESIDENT AND CEO) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 4,328 shares for an estimated $121,231.

$CWCO Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 60 institutional investors add shares of $CWCO stock to their portfolio, and 75 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

Full Release



GEORGE TOWN, Cayman Islands, March 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Consolidated Water Co. Ltd

. (NASDAQ Global Select Market: CWCO), a leading designer, builder and operator of advanced water supply and treatment plants, reported results for the year ended December 31, 2024. All comparisons are to the prior year period unless otherwise noted.



Consolidated Water will hold a conference call at 11:00 a.m. Eastern time tomorrow to discuss the results (see dial-in information below).




2024 Financial Highlights




  • Total revenue declined 26% to $134 million, due to two large construction projects that were underway in 2023 but were completed in June 2024. The company’s $204 million design-build-operate desalination plant project in Hawaii continues to progress towards the higher-revenue construction phase.


  • Retail revenue increased 5% to $31.7 million on higher sales volumes.


  • Bulk revenue decreased 3% to $33.7 million.


  • Manufacturing revenue increased by 1% to $17.6 million.


  • Services revenue declined by 48% to $51 million, due to a $60 million decline in construction revenue that was partially offset by a $9.9 million increase in recurring operations and maintenance (O&M) revenue and a $2.7 million increase in design and consulting revenue.


  • O&M recurring revenue increased 51% to $29.3 million. The increase was comprised of $6.1 million from REC, which was acquired in October 2023, and $3.9 million from PERC.


  • Net income from continuing operations attributable to company stockholders totaled $17.9 million or $1.12 per diluted share, compared to $30.7 million or $1.93 per diluted share in 2023.


  • Net income, including discontinued operations attributable to company stockholders, totaled $28.2 million or $1.77 per diluted share, compared to $29.6 million or $1.86 per diluted share in 2023.


  • Cash and cash equivalents totaled $99.4 million and working capital was $132.8 million as of December 31, 2024.






2024 Operational Highlights




  • Retail water sold by the company’s Grand Cayman water utility increased 4.5% to a record volume of 1.01 billion gallons. The increase was due to a record number of customer connections which were up 4.3% for the year.


  • Advanced through the piloting, design and permitting stages of a project to design, construct, operate and maintain a seawater desalination plant in Hawaii for the Honolulu Board of Water Supply.


  • Recognized $7.9 million in operations and maintenance revenue from the company’s

    REC

    subsidiary, which was acquired in October 2023 to provide a new channel for expansion in water-stressed regions of Colorado.






Dividend Increase



In August 2024, the company increased its quarterly dividend by 15.8% to $0.11 per share beginning in the fourth quarter of 2024.




Management Commentary



“Our revenue and operating income in 2024 from continuing operations were consistent with our expectations, particularly with the completion of the two major design-build projects early in the year,” commented Consolidated Water CEO, Rick McTaggart.



“We saw an improvement in profitability across our retail and manufacturing segments. Our strong retail water sales in our exclusive utility service area on Grand Cayman reflect a record volume of water sold to a record number of customers. This was primarily due to the ongoing growth in population and business activity on the island.



“Our bulk water segment revenue and gross profit remained relatively consistent from the previous year. Our services revenue declined due to the completion in the second quarter of the Liberty Utilities and Red Gate II construction projects which had a major impact on our 2023 revenue. The decline was partially offset by a 51% or nearly $10 million increase in recurring revenue from our operations and maintenance or O&M contracts.



“Most of this additional O&M revenue was generated by REC, our new Colorado subsidiary, that has provided us a new channel to expand our design-build and O&M businesses into water-stressed regions of Colorado. Other U.S.-based O&M contracts managed by our PERC Water subsidiary also contributed meaningfully to the increase.



“Our $204 million project to design, construct, operate and maintain a 1.7 million gallons per day seawater desalination plant for the Honolulu Board of Water Supply has been steadily advancing through the pilot, design and permitting stage. Due to delays unrelated to us, we now expect to begin the construction of this project early next year. We expect the construction phase to generate the largest portion of revenue from the project.



“Also important to note, about 80% of the plant’s construction fee is subject to adjustments for inflation from the date the contract was executed to the date construction begins. This will help protect our gross margin and profitability against most increases in the cost of goods and services.



“As announced last month, our wholly owned subsidiary, Cayman Water Company, received a new concession from the Cayman Islands government, granting it continued exclusive rights to produce and supply potable water within its service area on Grand Cayman. Discussions with the Cayman Islands utility regulator for the required license are anticipated to begin soon. Our existing operating license will remain in effect until the new one is received.



“Looking ahead, we remain excited about the future of Consolidated Water for many reasons. This includes the continued growth in water sales in Grand Cayman; the long-term, stable recurring revenue from our Caribbean-based bulk water business; and the growth potential of our U.S.-based manufacturing, design-build and O&M businesses.



“Supported by an exceptionally strong balance sheet, we will continue to invest in new infrastructure like the expansion of our West Bay plant to serve the growing water needs of our utility customers in Grand Cayman. We also plan to add additional manufacturing space for Aerex. We expect these investments to ultimately drive future retail and manufacturing revenue growth. Our strong balance sheet also enables us to move quickly and strategically on any potential acquisitions.



“We expect our construction revenue to remain below the record level set in 2023 until we commence construction of the desalination project in Hawaii. However, we see this major construction phase substantially adding to our revenue and earnings growth in 2026 and 2027.”




2024 Financial Summary



Revenue totaled $134 million, declining 26% from $180.2 million in 2023. The decrease was due to decreases of $47 million in the services segment and $922,000 in the bulk segment. The decreases were partially offset by increases of $1.6 million in the retail segment and $104,000 in the manufacturing segment.



Retail revenue increased due to a 4.5% increase in the volume of water sold. The volume of water sold increased due to a 4.3% increase in the number of customer accounts in the company’s license area during the year.



The decrease in bulk segment revenue was due to a decrease in the price of energy for CW-Bahamas which decreased the energy pass-through component of CW-Bahamas’ rates. The decrease in bulk segment revenue was partially offset by the revenue generated by the commencement on May 1, 2024, of the operations and maintenance contract for the new Red Gate desalination plant on Grand Cayman. The decrease also was partially offset by the additional revenue generated by the amendment of the company’s North Sound contract which also became effective on May 1, 2024.



The decrease in services segment revenue was due to plant construction revenue decreasing from $77.3 million in 2023 to $17.6 million in 2024 as the result of two construction projects being completed in 2024. Revenue generated under operations and maintenance contracts totaled $29.3 million in 2024, an increase of 51% from 2023. Newly acquired REC contributed $6.1 million to the increase, with the remainder related to incremental PERC contracts.



Manufacturing segment revenue increased by $104,000 to $17.6 million as compared to $17.5 million in 2023.



Gross profit for 2024 was $45.6 million (34.1% of total revenue), as compared to $61.9 million (34.4% of total revenue) in 2023.



Net income from continuing operations attributable to Consolidated Water stockholders for 2024 was $17.9 million or $1.12 per diluted share, compared to net income of $30.7 million or $1.93 per diluted share in 2023.



Including discontinued operations, net income attributable to Consolidated Water stockholders for 2024 was $28.2 million or $1.77 per diluted share, compared to net income of $29.6 million or $1.86 per diluted share in 2023.



Cash and cash equivalents totaled $99.4 million as of December 31, 2024, with working capital of $132.8 million, debt of $0.2 million, and stockholders’ equity of $210 million.




Full Year Segment Results





















Year Ended December 31, 2024




Retail


Bulk


Services


Manufacturing


Corporate


Total

Revenue

$
31,741,343


$
33,673,387

$
50,956,489


$
17,595,414

$




$
133,966,633

Cost of revenue


14,199,088



23,360,360


38,511,535



12,271,202







88,342,185

Gross profit


17,542,255



10,313,027


12,444,954



5,324,212







45,624,448

General and administrative expenses


3,263,593



1,564,975


6,055,409



2,456,807


14,196,652



27,537,436

Gain on asset dispositions and impairments, net


2,286







2,714







192,786



197,786

Income (loss) from operations


14,280,948



8,748,052


6,392,259



2,867,405


(14,003,866
)


18,284,798

Interest income


198,180



865,584


458,732



4


571,690



2,094,190

Interest expense


(93,368
)






(8,409
)






(70
)


(101,847
)

Income from affiliates
















16,701


252,754



269,455

Other


78,647



39,625


(5,634
)


11,993


7,247



131,878

Other income, net


183,459



905,209


444,689



28,698


831,621



2,393,676

Income (loss) before income taxes


14,464,407



9,653,261


6,836,948



2,896,103


(13,172,245
)


20,678,474

Provision for income taxes











1,528,398



672,040


18,076



2,218,514

Net income (loss) from continuing operations


14,464,407



9,653,261


5,308,550



2,224,063


(13,190,321
)


18,459,960

Income from continuing operations attributable to non-controlling interests







577,590
















577,590

Net income (loss) from continuing operations attributable to Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. stockholders

$
14,464,407


$
9,075,671

$
5,308,550


$
2,224,063

$
(13,190,321
)


17,882,370

Net income from discontinued operations

















10,355,184

Net income attributable to Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. stockholders
















$
28,237,554





































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































Year Ended December 31, 2023




Retail


Bulk


Services


Manufacturing


Corporate


Total

Revenue

$
30,158,051


$
34,595,058

$
97,966,650


$
17,491,474

$




$
180,211,233

Cost of revenue


13,891,229



24,128,132


66,797,762



13,467,005







118,284,128

Gross profit


16,266,822



10,466,926


31,168,888



4,024,469







61,927,105

General and administrative expenses


2,978,164



1,737,264


4,271,808



1,838,284


13,926,846



24,752,366

Gain (loss) on asset dispositions and impairments, net


(21,716
)


12,720







2,233


(349
)


(7,112
)

Income (loss) from operations


13,266,942



8,742,382


26,897,080



2,188,418


(13,927,195
)


37,167,627

Interest income


181,468



362,422


151,706



4


808



696,408

Interest expense


(123,867
)






(21,417
)











(145,284
)

Income from affiliate




















169,728



169,728

Other


93,795



10,793


1,024



2,020


(171
)


107,461

Other income, net


151,396



373,215


131,313



2,024


170,365



828,313

Income (loss) before income taxes


13,418,338



9,115,597


27,028,393



2,190,442


(13,756,830
)


37,995,940

Provision (benefit) for income taxes











6,388,457



440,111


(78,554
)


6,750,014

Net income (loss) from continuing operations


13,418,338



9,115,597


20,639,936



1,750,331


(13,678,276
)


31,245,926

Income from continuing operations attributable to non-controlling interests







573,791
















573,791

Net income (loss) from continuing operations attributable to Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. stockholders

$
13,418,338


$
8,541,806

$
20,639,936


$
1,750,331

$
(13,678,276
)


30,672,135

Net loss from discontinued operations

















(1,086,744
)

Net income attributable to Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. stockholders
















$
29,585,391



Revenue earned by major geographic region was:












Year Ended December 31,




2024


2023


2022

Cayman Islands

$
37,137,424

$
41,728,340

$
30,375,985

The Bahamas


29,675,947


31,221,633


29,943,615

United States


66,662,406


106,768,621


33,338,466

Revenue earned from management services agreement with OC-BVI


490,856


492,639


446,906



$
133,966,633

$
180,211,233

$
94,104,972



The following table presents the company’s revenue disaggregated by revenue source.












Year Ended December 31,




2024


2023


2022

Retail revenue

$
31,741,343

$
30,158,051

$
25,954,013

Bulk revenue


33,673,387


34,595,058


32,991,066

Services revenue


50,956,489


97,966,650


28,835,428

Manufacturing revenue


17,595,414


17,491,474


6,324,465


Total revenue

$
133,966,633

$
180,211,233

$
94,104,972



Services revenue consists of the following:












Year Ended December 31,




2024


2023


2022

Construction revenue

$
17,637,432

$
77,306,704

$
11,616,274

Operations and maintenance revenue


29,307,405


19,368,365


14,152,158

Design and consulting revenue


4,011,652


1,291,581


3,066,996


Total services revenue

$
50,956,489

$
97,966,650

$
28,835,428




Annual General Meeting of Shareholders



The company has set May 27, 2025 as the date of its Annual General Meeting of Shareholders to be held at 3:00 p.m. Cayman Islands time (4:00 p.m. EDT) at the Westin Grand Cayman Seven Mile Beach Resort & Spa, Seven Mile Beach, Grand Cayman, Cayman Islands. Holders of record of the company’s stock as of March 28, 2025 will be entitled to vote at the meeting.




Conference Call



Consolidated Water management will host a conference call tomorrow to discuss these results, followed by a question-and-answer period.



Date: Tuesday, March 18, 2025


Time: 11:00 a.m. Eastern time (8:00 a.m. Pacific time)


Toll-free dial-in number: 1-844-875-6913


International dial-in number: 1-412-317-6709


Conference ID: 1237348



Please call the conference telephone number five minutes prior to the start time. An operator will register your name and organization. If you require any assistance connecting with the call, please contact CMA at 1-949-432-7566.



A replay of the call will be available after 1:00 p.m. Eastern time on the same day through March 25, 2025, as well as available for replay via the Investors section of the Consolidated Water website at


www.cwco.com


.



Toll-free replay number: 1-877-344-7529


International replay number: 1-412-317-0088


Replay ID: 1237348




About Consolidated Water Co. Ltd.



Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. develops and operates advanced water supply and treatment plants and water distribution systems. The company designs, constructs and operates seawater desalination facilities in the Cayman Islands, The Bahamas and the British Virgin Islands, and designs, constructs and operates water treatment and reuse facilities in the United States. The company recently entered the U.S. desalination market with a contract to design, construct, operate and maintain a seawater desalination plant in Hawaii.



The company also manufactures and services a wide range of products and provides design, engineering, management, operating and other services applicable to commercial and municipal water production, supply and treatment, and industrial water and wastewater treatment.



For more information, visit


cwco.com


.




Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements



This press release includes statements that may constitute "forward-looking" statements, usually containing the words "believe", "estimate", "project", "intend", "expect", "should", "will" or similar expressions. These statements are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements inherently involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements. Factors that would cause or contribute to such differences include, but are not limited to (i) continued acceptance of the company's products and services in the marketplace; (ii) changes in its relationships with the governments of the jurisdictions in which it operates; (iii) the outcome of its negotiations with the Cayman government regarding a new retail license agreement; (iv) the collection of its delinquent accounts receivable in the Bahamas; and (v) various other risks such as economic, operational, and industry-specific risks, as detailed in the company's periodic report filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”). For more information about risks and uncertainties associated with the company’s business, please refer to the “Management’s Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations” and “Risk Factors” sections of the company’s SEC filings, including, but not limited to, its annual report on Form 10-K and quarterly reports on Form 10-Q, copies of which may be obtained by contacting the company’s Secretary at the company’s executive offices or at the “Investors – SEC Filings” page of the company’s website at ir.cwco.com/docs. Except as otherwise required by law, the company undertakes no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.




Company Contact:



David W. Sasnett


Executive Vice President and CFO


Tel (954) 509-8200



Email Contact








Investor & Media Contact:



Ron Both or Grant Stude


CMA Investor Relations


Tel (949) 432-7566



Email Contact






















































































































































































































































































































































































































































































CONSOLIDATED WATER CO. LTD.



CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS











December 31,




2024


2023


ASSETS







Current assets






Cash and cash equivalents

$
99,350,121

$
42,621,898

Accounts receivable, net


39,580,982


38,226,891

Inventory


8,960,350


6,044,642

Prepaid expenses and other current assets


5,153,984


4,056,370

Contract assets


4,470,243


21,553,057

Current assets of discontinued operations


272,485


211,517


Total current assets


157,788,165


112,714,375

Property, plant and equipment, net


52,432,282


55,882,521

Construction in progress


5,143,717


495,471

Inventory, noncurrent


5,338,961


5,045,771

Investment in affiliates


1,504,363


1,412,158

Goodwill


12,861,404


12,861,404

Intangible assets, net


2,696,815


3,353,185

Operating lease right-of-use assets


3,190,985


2,135,446

Other assets


2,356,489


3,407,973

Long-term assets of discontinued operations






21,129,288


Total assets

$
243,313,181

$
218,437,592









LIABILITIES AND EQUITY







Current liabilities






Accounts payable, accrued expenses and other current liabilities

$
9,057,179

$
11,604,369

Accrued compensation


3,336,946


3,160,030

Dividends payable


1,780,841


1,572,655

Current maturities of operating leases


634,947


456,865

Current portion of long-term debt


126,318


192,034

Contract liabilities


9,126,654


6,237,011

Deferred revenue


365,879


317,017

Current liabilities of discontinued operations


509,745


364,665


Total current liabilities


24,938,509


23,904,646

Long-term debt, noncurrent


70,320


191,190

Deferred tax liabilities


210,893


530,780

Noncurrent operating leases


2,630,812


1,827,302

Other liabilities


153,000


153,000


Total liabilities


28,003,534


26,606,918


Commitments and contingencies







Equity






Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. stockholders' equity






Redeemable preferred stock, $0.60 par value. Authorized 200,000 shares; issued and outstanding 44,004 and 44,297 shares, respectively


26,402


26,578

Class A common stock, $0.60 par value. Authorized 24,655,000 shares; issued and outstanding 15,846,345 and 15,771,545 shares, respectively


9,507,807


9,462,927

Class B common stock, $0.60 par value. Authorized 145,000 shares; none issued








Additional paid-in capital


93,550,905


92,188,887

Retained earnings


106,875,581


85,148,820

Total Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. stockholders' equity


209,960,695


186,827,212

Non-controlling interests


5,348,952


5,003,462


Total equity


215,309,647


191,830,674


Total liabilities and equity

$
243,313,181

$
218,437,592































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































CONSOLIDATED WATER CO. LTD.



CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME














Year Ended December 31,




2024


2023


2022


Revenue

$
133,966,633


$
180,211,233


$
94,104,972


Cost of revenue


88,342,185



118,284,128



63,749,849


Gross profit


45,624,448



61,927,105



30,355,123

General and administrative expenses


27,537,436



24,752,366



21,070,234

Gain (loss) on asset dispositions and impairments, net


197,786



(7,112
)


(12,704
)


Income from operations


18,284,798



37,167,627



9,272,185












Other income (expense):









Interest income


2,094,190



696,408



447,186

Interest expense


(101,847
)


(145,284
)


(46,545
)

Equity in the earnings of affiliates


269,455



169,728



102,225

Loss on put/call options












(128,000
)

Other


131,878



107,461



89,944


Other income, net


2,393,676



828,313



464,810


Income before income taxes


20,678,474



37,995,940



9,736,995


Provision for income taxes


2,218,514



6,750,014



396,739


Net income from continuing operations


18,459,960



31,245,926



9,340,256


Income from continuing operations attributable to non-controlling interests


577,590



573,791



1,112,913


Net income from continuing operations attributable to Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. stockholders


17,882,370



30,672,135



8,227,343


Net income (loss) from discontinued operations


10,355,184



(1,086,744
)


(2,371,049
)


Net income attributable to Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. stockholders

$
28,237,554


$
29,585,391


$
5,856,294












Basic earnings (loss) per common share attributable to Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. common stockholders










Continuing operations

$
1.13


$
1.95


$
0.54


Discontinued operations


0.65



(0.07
)


(0.16
)


Basic earnings per share

$
1.78


$
1.88


$
0.38












Diluted earnings (loss) per common share attributable to Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. common stockholders










Continuing operations

$
1.12


$
1.93


$
0.54


Discontinued operations


0.65



(0.07
)


(0.16
)


Diluted earnings per share

$
1.77


$
1.86


$
0.38












Dividends declared per common and redeemable preferred shares

$
0.41


$
0.36


$
0.34












Weighted average number of common shares used in the determination of:









Basic earnings per share


15,832,328



15,739,056



15,290,509

Diluted earnings per share


15,935,962



15,865,897



15,401,653






This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.

