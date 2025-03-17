Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. Reports 2024 Financial Results and Dividend Increase Despite Revenue Decline

Consolidated Water reported a 26% revenue decline for 2024, with net income at $28.2 million.
Quiver AI Summary
Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. has reported its financial results for 2024, showing a 26% decline in total revenue to $134 million, primarily due to the completion of two major construction projects. The company's retail revenue increased by 5% to $31.7 million, while bulk revenue decreased by 3% to $33.7 million, and services revenue saw a significant decline of 48% to $51 million. Despite these challenges, net income from continuing operations was $17.9 million, or $1.12 per diluted share, compared to $30.7 million, or $1.93 per share, in the previous year. Operationally, the company achieved record retail water sales in Grand Cayman, which contributed to profitability improvements in retail and manufacturing segments. Consolidated Water remains optimistic about its future growth, particularly with its ongoing desalination project in Hawaii and the expansion plans in its service areas. A dividend increase was also announced, reflecting positive cash flow and balance sheet strength. The company has scheduled a conference call to discuss these results further.
Potential Positives
- Retail revenue increased 5% to $31.7 million, attributed to higher sales volumes, indicating strong demand.
- O&M recurring revenue saw a significant increase of 51% to $29.3 million, demonstrating growth in stable, long-term revenue streams.
- The company increased its quarterly dividend by 15.8% to $0.11 per share, reflecting confidence in financial stability and commitment to returning value to shareholders.
- A new concession was granted by the Cayman Islands government, ensuring continued exclusive rights to produce and supply potable water within the service area.
Potential Negatives
- Total revenue declined by 26% year-over-year, which may raise concerns about the company's growth and operational efficiency.
- Net income from continuing operations dropped significantly, falling from $30.7 million in 2023 to $17.9 million in 2024, indicating potential challenges in profitability.
- Services revenue declined by 48%, primarily due to the completion of key construction projects, signaling a vulnerability in managing project timelines and revenue diversification.
FAQ
What were Consolidated Water's total revenues in 2024?
Consolidated Water reported total revenues of $134 million for the year ended December 31, 2024.
How did retail water sales perform in 2024?
Retail water sales increased by 4.5%, reaching a record volume of 1.01 billion gallons in 2024.
What factors contributed to the decline in services revenue?
The decline in services revenue was primarily due to the completion of major construction projects in 2024.
What was the quarterly dividend increase announced in August 2024?
The company increased its quarterly dividend by 15.8% to $0.11 per share effective from the fourth quarter of 2024.
When is Consolidated Water's Annual General Meeting scheduled?
The Annual General Meeting is scheduled for May 27, 2025, at 3:00 p.m. Cayman Islands time.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.
$CWCO Insider Trading Activity
$CWCO insiders have traded $CWCO stock on the open market 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CWCO stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- FREDERICK W. MCTAGGART (PRESIDENT AND CEO) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 4,328 shares for an estimated $121,231.
To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.
$CWCO Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 60 institutional investors add shares of $CWCO stock to their portfolio, and 75 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- WASATCH ADVISORS LP added 171,616 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $4,443,138
- KBC GROUP NV removed 162,453 shares (-45.8%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $4,205,908
- PALISADES INVESTMENT PARTNERS, LLC removed 116,548 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $3,017,427
- HEARTLAND ADVISORS INC added 109,443 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $2,833,479
- NAVELLIER & ASSOCIATES INC removed 91,195 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $2,299,025
- HUSSMAN STRATEGIC ADVISORS, INC. removed 84,000 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $2,174,760
- MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC added 83,698 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $2,166,941
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
Full Release
GEORGE TOWN, Cayman Islands, March 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --
Consolidated Water Co. Ltd
. (NASDAQ Global Select Market: CWCO), a leading designer, builder and operator of advanced water supply and treatment plants, reported results for the year ended December 31, 2024. All comparisons are to the prior year period unless otherwise noted.
Consolidated Water will hold a conference call at 11:00 a.m. Eastern time tomorrow to discuss the results (see dial-in information below).
2024 Financial Highlights
Total revenue declined 26% to $134 million, due to two large construction projects that were underway in 2023 but were completed in June 2024. The company’s $204 million design-build-operate desalination plant project in Hawaii continues to progress towards the higher-revenue construction phase.
Retail revenue increased 5% to $31.7 million on higher sales volumes.
Bulk revenue decreased 3% to $33.7 million.
Manufacturing revenue increased by 1% to $17.6 million.
Services revenue declined by 48% to $51 million, due to a $60 million decline in construction revenue that was partially offset by a $9.9 million increase in recurring operations and maintenance (O&M) revenue and a $2.7 million increase in design and consulting revenue.
O&M recurring revenue increased 51% to $29.3 million. The increase was comprised of $6.1 million from REC, which was acquired in October 2023, and $3.9 million from PERC.
Net income from continuing operations attributable to company stockholders totaled $17.9 million or $1.12 per diluted share, compared to $30.7 million or $1.93 per diluted share in 2023.
Net income, including discontinued operations attributable to company stockholders, totaled $28.2 million or $1.77 per diluted share, compared to $29.6 million or $1.86 per diluted share in 2023.
Cash and cash equivalents totaled $99.4 million and working capital was $132.8 million as of December 31, 2024.
2024 Operational Highlights
Retail water sold by the company’s Grand Cayman water utility increased 4.5% to a record volume of 1.01 billion gallons. The increase was due to a record number of customer connections which were up 4.3% for the year.
Advanced through the piloting, design and permitting stages of a project to design, construct, operate and maintain a seawater desalination plant in Hawaii for the Honolulu Board of Water Supply.
Recognized $7.9 million in operations and maintenance revenue from the company’s
REC
subsidiary, which was acquired in October 2023 to provide a new channel for expansion in water-stressed regions of Colorado.
Dividend Increase
In August 2024, the company increased its quarterly dividend by 15.8% to $0.11 per share beginning in the fourth quarter of 2024.
Management Commentary
“Our revenue and operating income in 2024 from continuing operations were consistent with our expectations, particularly with the completion of the two major design-build projects early in the year,” commented Consolidated Water CEO, Rick McTaggart.
“We saw an improvement in profitability across our retail and manufacturing segments. Our strong retail water sales in our exclusive utility service area on Grand Cayman reflect a record volume of water sold to a record number of customers. This was primarily due to the ongoing growth in population and business activity on the island.
“Our bulk water segment revenue and gross profit remained relatively consistent from the previous year. Our services revenue declined due to the completion in the second quarter of the Liberty Utilities and Red Gate II construction projects which had a major impact on our 2023 revenue. The decline was partially offset by a 51% or nearly $10 million increase in recurring revenue from our operations and maintenance or O&M contracts.
“Most of this additional O&M revenue was generated by REC, our new Colorado subsidiary, that has provided us a new channel to expand our design-build and O&M businesses into water-stressed regions of Colorado. Other U.S.-based O&M contracts managed by our PERC Water subsidiary also contributed meaningfully to the increase.
“Our $204 million project to design, construct, operate and maintain a 1.7 million gallons per day seawater desalination plant for the Honolulu Board of Water Supply has been steadily advancing through the pilot, design and permitting stage. Due to delays unrelated to us, we now expect to begin the construction of this project early next year. We expect the construction phase to generate the largest portion of revenue from the project.
“Also important to note, about 80% of the plant’s construction fee is subject to adjustments for inflation from the date the contract was executed to the date construction begins. This will help protect our gross margin and profitability against most increases in the cost of goods and services.
“As announced last month, our wholly owned subsidiary, Cayman Water Company, received a new concession from the Cayman Islands government, granting it continued exclusive rights to produce and supply potable water within its service area on Grand Cayman. Discussions with the Cayman Islands utility regulator for the required license are anticipated to begin soon. Our existing operating license will remain in effect until the new one is received.
“Looking ahead, we remain excited about the future of Consolidated Water for many reasons. This includes the continued growth in water sales in Grand Cayman; the long-term, stable recurring revenue from our Caribbean-based bulk water business; and the growth potential of our U.S.-based manufacturing, design-build and O&M businesses.
“Supported by an exceptionally strong balance sheet, we will continue to invest in new infrastructure like the expansion of our West Bay plant to serve the growing water needs of our utility customers in Grand Cayman. We also plan to add additional manufacturing space for Aerex. We expect these investments to ultimately drive future retail and manufacturing revenue growth. Our strong balance sheet also enables us to move quickly and strategically on any potential acquisitions.
“We expect our construction revenue to remain below the record level set in 2023 until we commence construction of the desalination project in Hawaii. However, we see this major construction phase substantially adding to our revenue and earnings growth in 2026 and 2027.”
2024 Financial Summary
Revenue totaled $134 million, declining 26% from $180.2 million in 2023. The decrease was due to decreases of $47 million in the services segment and $922,000 in the bulk segment. The decreases were partially offset by increases of $1.6 million in the retail segment and $104,000 in the manufacturing segment.
Retail revenue increased due to a 4.5% increase in the volume of water sold. The volume of water sold increased due to a 4.3% increase in the number of customer accounts in the company’s license area during the year.
The decrease in bulk segment revenue was due to a decrease in the price of energy for CW-Bahamas which decreased the energy pass-through component of CW-Bahamas’ rates. The decrease in bulk segment revenue was partially offset by the revenue generated by the commencement on May 1, 2024, of the operations and maintenance contract for the new Red Gate desalination plant on Grand Cayman. The decrease also was partially offset by the additional revenue generated by the amendment of the company’s North Sound contract which also became effective on May 1, 2024.
The decrease in services segment revenue was due to plant construction revenue decreasing from $77.3 million in 2023 to $17.6 million in 2024 as the result of two construction projects being completed in 2024. Revenue generated under operations and maintenance contracts totaled $29.3 million in 2024, an increase of 51% from 2023. Newly acquired REC contributed $6.1 million to the increase, with the remainder related to incremental PERC contracts.
Manufacturing segment revenue increased by $104,000 to $17.6 million as compared to $17.5 million in 2023.
Gross profit for 2024 was $45.6 million (34.1% of total revenue), as compared to $61.9 million (34.4% of total revenue) in 2023.
Net income from continuing operations attributable to Consolidated Water stockholders for 2024 was $17.9 million or $1.12 per diluted share, compared to net income of $30.7 million or $1.93 per diluted share in 2023.
Including discontinued operations, net income attributable to Consolidated Water stockholders for 2024 was $28.2 million or $1.77 per diluted share, compared to net income of $29.6 million or $1.86 per diluted share in 2023.
Cash and cash equivalents totaled $99.4 million as of December 31, 2024, with working capital of $132.8 million, debt of $0.2 million, and stockholders’ equity of $210 million.
Full Year Segment Results
Year Ended December 31, 2024
Retail
Bulk
Services
Manufacturing
Corporate
Total
Revenue
$
31,741,343
$
33,673,387
$
50,956,489
$
17,595,414
$
—
$
133,966,633
Cost of revenue
14,199,088
23,360,360
38,511,535
12,271,202
—
88,342,185
Gross profit
17,542,255
10,313,027
12,444,954
5,324,212
—
45,624,448
General and administrative expenses
3,263,593
1,564,975
6,055,409
2,456,807
14,196,652
27,537,436
Gain on asset dispositions and impairments, net
2,286
—
2,714
—
192,786
197,786
Income (loss) from operations
14,280,948
8,748,052
6,392,259
2,867,405
(14,003,866
)
18,284,798
Interest income
198,180
865,584
458,732
4
571,690
2,094,190
Interest expense
(93,368
)
—
(8,409
)
—
(70
)
(101,847
)
Income from affiliates
—
—
—
16,701
252,754
269,455
Other
78,647
39,625
(5,634
)
11,993
7,247
131,878
Other income, net
183,459
905,209
444,689
28,698
831,621
2,393,676
Income (loss) before income taxes
14,464,407
9,653,261
6,836,948
2,896,103
(13,172,245
)
20,678,474
Provision for income taxes
—
—
1,528,398
672,040
18,076
2,218,514
Net income (loss) from continuing operations
14,464,407
9,653,261
5,308,550
2,224,063
(13,190,321
)
18,459,960
Income from continuing operations attributable to non-controlling interests
—
577,590
—
—
—
577,590
Net income (loss) from continuing operations attributable to Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. stockholders
$
14,464,407
$
9,075,671
$
5,308,550
$
2,224,063
$
(13,190,321
)
17,882,370
Net income from discontinued operations
10,355,184
Net income attributable to Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. stockholders
$
28,237,554
Year Ended December 31, 2023
Retail
Bulk
Services
Manufacturing
Corporate
Total
Revenue
$
30,158,051
$
34,595,058
$
97,966,650
$
17,491,474
$
—
$
180,211,233
Cost of revenue
13,891,229
24,128,132
66,797,762
13,467,005
—
118,284,128
Gross profit
16,266,822
10,466,926
31,168,888
4,024,469
—
61,927,105
General and administrative expenses
2,978,164
1,737,264
4,271,808
1,838,284
13,926,846
24,752,366
Gain (loss) on asset dispositions and impairments, net
(21,716
)
12,720
—
2,233
(349
)
(7,112
)
Income (loss) from operations
13,266,942
8,742,382
26,897,080
2,188,418
(13,927,195
)
37,167,627
Interest income
181,468
362,422
151,706
4
808
696,408
Interest expense
(123,867
)
—
(21,417
)
—
—
(145,284
)
Income from affiliate
—
—
—
—
169,728
169,728
Other
93,795
10,793
1,024
2,020
(171
)
107,461
Other income, net
151,396
373,215
131,313
2,024
170,365
828,313
Income (loss) before income taxes
13,418,338
9,115,597
27,028,393
2,190,442
(13,756,830
)
37,995,940
Provision (benefit) for income taxes
—
—
6,388,457
440,111
(78,554
)
6,750,014
Net income (loss) from continuing operations
13,418,338
9,115,597
20,639,936
1,750,331
(13,678,276
)
31,245,926
Income from continuing operations attributable to non-controlling interests
—
573,791
—
—
—
573,791
Net income (loss) from continuing operations attributable to Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. stockholders
$
13,418,338
$
8,541,806
$
20,639,936
$
1,750,331
$
(13,678,276
)
30,672,135
Net loss from discontinued operations
(1,086,744
)
Net income attributable to Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. stockholders
$
29,585,391
Revenue earned by major geographic region was:
Year Ended December 31,
2024
2023
2022
Cayman Islands
$
37,137,424
$
41,728,340
$
30,375,985
The Bahamas
29,675,947
31,221,633
29,943,615
United States
66,662,406
106,768,621
33,338,466
Revenue earned from management services agreement with OC-BVI
490,856
492,639
446,906
$
133,966,633
$
180,211,233
$
94,104,972
The following table presents the company’s revenue disaggregated by revenue source.
Year Ended December 31,
2024
2023
2022
Retail revenue
$
31,741,343
$
30,158,051
$
25,954,013
Bulk revenue
33,673,387
34,595,058
32,991,066
Services revenue
50,956,489
97,966,650
28,835,428
Manufacturing revenue
17,595,414
17,491,474
6,324,465
Total revenue
$
133,966,633
$
180,211,233
$
94,104,972
Services revenue consists of the following:
Year Ended December 31,
2024
2023
2022
Construction revenue
$
17,637,432
$
77,306,704
$
11,616,274
Operations and maintenance revenue
29,307,405
19,368,365
14,152,158
Design and consulting revenue
4,011,652
1,291,581
3,066,996
Total services revenue
$
50,956,489
$
97,966,650
$
28,835,428
Annual General Meeting of Shareholders
The company has set May 27, 2025 as the date of its Annual General Meeting of Shareholders to be held at 3:00 p.m. Cayman Islands time (4:00 p.m. EDT) at the Westin Grand Cayman Seven Mile Beach Resort & Spa, Seven Mile Beach, Grand Cayman, Cayman Islands. Holders of record of the company’s stock as of March 28, 2025 will be entitled to vote at the meeting.
Conference Call
Consolidated Water management will host a conference call tomorrow to discuss these results, followed by a question-and-answer period.
Date: Tuesday, March 18, 2025
Time: 11:00 a.m. Eastern time (8:00 a.m. Pacific time)
Toll-free dial-in number: 1-844-875-6913
International dial-in number: 1-412-317-6709
Conference ID: 1237348
Please call the conference telephone number five minutes prior to the start time. An operator will register your name and organization. If you require any assistance connecting with the call, please contact CMA at 1-949-432-7566.
A replay of the call will be available after 1:00 p.m. Eastern time on the same day through March 25, 2025, as well as available for replay via the Investors section of the Consolidated Water website at
www.cwco.com
.
Toll-free replay number: 1-877-344-7529
International replay number: 1-412-317-0088
Replay ID: 1237348
About Consolidated Water Co. Ltd.
Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. develops and operates advanced water supply and treatment plants and water distribution systems. The company designs, constructs and operates seawater desalination facilities in the Cayman Islands, The Bahamas and the British Virgin Islands, and designs, constructs and operates water treatment and reuse facilities in the United States. The company recently entered the U.S. desalination market with a contract to design, construct, operate and maintain a seawater desalination plant in Hawaii.
The company also manufactures and services a wide range of products and provides design, engineering, management, operating and other services applicable to commercial and municipal water production, supply and treatment, and industrial water and wastewater treatment.
For more information, visit
cwco.com
.
Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements
This press release includes statements that may constitute "forward-looking" statements, usually containing the words "believe", "estimate", "project", "intend", "expect", "should", "will" or similar expressions. These statements are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements inherently involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements. Factors that would cause or contribute to such differences include, but are not limited to (i) continued acceptance of the company's products and services in the marketplace; (ii) changes in its relationships with the governments of the jurisdictions in which it operates; (iii) the outcome of its negotiations with the Cayman government regarding a new retail license agreement; (iv) the collection of its delinquent accounts receivable in the Bahamas; and (v) various other risks such as economic, operational, and industry-specific risks, as detailed in the company's periodic report filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”). For more information about risks and uncertainties associated with the company’s business, please refer to the “Management’s Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations” and “Risk Factors” sections of the company’s SEC filings, including, but not limited to, its annual report on Form 10-K and quarterly reports on Form 10-Q, copies of which may be obtained by contacting the company’s Secretary at the company’s executive offices or at the “Investors – SEC Filings” page of the company’s website at ir.cwco.com/docs. Except as otherwise required by law, the company undertakes no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.
Company Contact:
David W. Sasnett
Executive Vice President and CFO
Tel (954) 509-8200
Email Contact
Investor & Media Contact:
Ron Both or Grant Stude
CMA Investor Relations
Tel (949) 432-7566
Email Contact
CONSOLIDATED WATER CO. LTD.
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
December 31,
2024
2023
ASSETS
Current assets
Cash and cash equivalents
$
99,350,121
$
42,621,898
Accounts receivable, net
39,580,982
38,226,891
Inventory
8,960,350
6,044,642
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
5,153,984
4,056,370
Contract assets
4,470,243
21,553,057
Current assets of discontinued operations
272,485
211,517
Total current assets
157,788,165
112,714,375
Property, plant and equipment, net
52,432,282
55,882,521
Construction in progress
5,143,717
495,471
Inventory, noncurrent
5,338,961
5,045,771
Investment in affiliates
1,504,363
1,412,158
Goodwill
12,861,404
12,861,404
Intangible assets, net
2,696,815
3,353,185
Operating lease right-of-use assets
3,190,985
2,135,446
Other assets
2,356,489
3,407,973
Long-term assets of discontinued operations
—
21,129,288
Total assets
$
243,313,181
$
218,437,592
LIABILITIES AND EQUITY
Current liabilities
Accounts payable, accrued expenses and other current liabilities
$
9,057,179
$
11,604,369
Accrued compensation
3,336,946
3,160,030
Dividends payable
1,780,841
1,572,655
Current maturities of operating leases
634,947
456,865
Current portion of long-term debt
126,318
192,034
Contract liabilities
9,126,654
6,237,011
Deferred revenue
365,879
317,017
Current liabilities of discontinued operations
509,745
364,665
Total current liabilities
24,938,509
23,904,646
Long-term debt, noncurrent
70,320
191,190
Deferred tax liabilities
210,893
530,780
Noncurrent operating leases
2,630,812
1,827,302
Other liabilities
153,000
153,000
Total liabilities
28,003,534
26,606,918
Commitments and contingencies
Equity
Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. stockholders' equity
Redeemable preferred stock, $0.60 par value. Authorized 200,000 shares; issued and outstanding 44,004 and 44,297 shares, respectively
26,402
26,578
Class A common stock, $0.60 par value. Authorized 24,655,000 shares; issued and outstanding 15,846,345 and 15,771,545 shares, respectively
9,507,807
9,462,927
Class B common stock, $0.60 par value. Authorized 145,000 shares; none issued
—
—
Additional paid-in capital
93,550,905
92,188,887
Retained earnings
106,875,581
85,148,820
Total Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. stockholders' equity
209,960,695
186,827,212
Non-controlling interests
5,348,952
5,003,462
Total equity
215,309,647
191,830,674
Total liabilities and equity
$
243,313,181
$
218,437,592
CONSOLIDATED WATER CO. LTD.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME
Year Ended December 31,
2024
2023
2022
Revenue
$
133,966,633
$
180,211,233
$
94,104,972
Cost of revenue
88,342,185
118,284,128
63,749,849
Gross profit
45,624,448
61,927,105
30,355,123
General and administrative expenses
27,537,436
24,752,366
21,070,234
Gain (loss) on asset dispositions and impairments, net
197,786
(7,112
)
(12,704
)
Income from operations
18,284,798
37,167,627
9,272,185
Other income (expense):
Interest income
2,094,190
696,408
447,186
Interest expense
(101,847
)
(145,284
)
(46,545
)
Equity in the earnings of affiliates
269,455
169,728
102,225
Loss on put/call options
—
—
(128,000
)
Other
131,878
107,461
89,944
Other income, net
2,393,676
828,313
464,810
Income before income taxes
20,678,474
37,995,940
9,736,995
Provision for income taxes
2,218,514
6,750,014
396,739
Net income from continuing operations
18,459,960
31,245,926
9,340,256
Income from continuing operations attributable to non-controlling interests
577,590
573,791
1,112,913
Net income from continuing operations attributable to Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. stockholders
17,882,370
30,672,135
8,227,343
Net income (loss) from discontinued operations
10,355,184
(1,086,744
)
(2,371,049
)
Net income attributable to Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. stockholders
$
28,237,554
$
29,585,391
$
5,856,294
Basic earnings (loss) per common share attributable to Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. common stockholders
Continuing operations
$
1.13
$
1.95
$
0.54
Discontinued operations
0.65
(0.07
)
(0.16
)
Basic earnings per share
$
1.78
$
1.88
$
0.38
Diluted earnings (loss) per common share attributable to Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. common stockholders
Continuing operations
$
1.12
$
1.93
$
0.54
Discontinued operations
0.65
(0.07
)
(0.16
)
Diluted earnings per share
$
1.77
$
1.86
$
0.38
Dividends declared per common and redeemable preferred shares
$
0.41
$
0.36
$
0.34
Weighted average number of common shares used in the determination of:
Basic earnings per share
15,832,328
15,739,056
15,290,509
Diluted earnings per share
15,935,962
15,865,897
15,401,653
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.