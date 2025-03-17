Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. Reports 2024 Financial Results and Dividend Increase Despite Revenue Decline

Consolidated Water reported a 26% revenue decline for 2024, with net income at $28.2 million.

Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. has reported its financial results for 2024, showing a 26% decline in total revenue to $134 million, primarily due to the completion of two major construction projects. The company's retail revenue increased by 5% to $31.7 million, while bulk revenue decreased by 3% to $33.7 million, and services revenue saw a significant decline of 48% to $51 million. Despite these challenges, net income from continuing operations was $17.9 million, or $1.12 per diluted share, compared to $30.7 million, or $1.93 per share, in the previous year. Operationally, the company achieved record retail water sales in Grand Cayman, which contributed to profitability improvements in retail and manufacturing segments. Consolidated Water remains optimistic about its future growth, particularly with its ongoing desalination project in Hawaii and the expansion plans in its service areas. A dividend increase was also announced, reflecting positive cash flow and balance sheet strength. The company has scheduled a conference call to discuss these results further.

Retail revenue increased 5% to $31.7 million, attributed to higher sales volumes, indicating strong demand.

O&M recurring revenue saw a significant increase of 51% to $29.3 million, demonstrating growth in stable, long-term revenue streams.

The company increased its quarterly dividend by 15.8% to $0.11 per share, reflecting confidence in financial stability and commitment to returning value to shareholders.

A new concession was granted by the Cayman Islands government, ensuring continued exclusive rights to produce and supply potable water within the service area.

Total revenue declined by 26% year-over-year, which may raise concerns about the company's growth and operational efficiency.

Net income from continuing operations dropped significantly, falling from $30.7 million in 2023 to $17.9 million in 2024, indicating potential challenges in profitability.

Services revenue declined by 48%, primarily due to the completion of key construction projects, signaling a vulnerability in managing project timelines and revenue diversification.

What were Consolidated Water's total revenues in 2024?

Consolidated Water reported total revenues of $134 million for the year ended December 31, 2024.

How did retail water sales perform in 2024?

Retail water sales increased by 4.5%, reaching a record volume of 1.01 billion gallons in 2024.

What factors contributed to the decline in services revenue?

The decline in services revenue was primarily due to the completion of major construction projects in 2024.

What was the quarterly dividend increase announced in August 2024?

The company increased its quarterly dividend by 15.8% to $0.11 per share effective from the fourth quarter of 2024.

When is Consolidated Water's Annual General Meeting scheduled?

The Annual General Meeting is scheduled for May 27, 2025, at 3:00 p.m. Cayman Islands time.

GEORGE TOWN, Cayman Islands, March 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Consolidated Water Co. Ltd



. (NASDAQ Global Select Market: CWCO), a leading designer, builder and operator of advanced water supply and treatment plants, reported results for the year ended December 31, 2024. All comparisons are to the prior year period unless otherwise noted.





Consolidated Water will hold a conference call at 11:00 a.m. Eastern time tomorrow to discuss the results (see dial-in information below).







2024 Financial Highlights









Total revenue declined 26% to $134 million, due to two large construction projects that were underway in 2023 but were completed in June 2024. The company’s $204 million design-build-operate desalination plant project in Hawaii continues to progress towards the higher-revenue construction phase.



Total revenue declined 26% to $134 million, due to two large construction projects that were underway in 2023 but were completed in June 2024. The company’s $204 million design-build-operate desalination plant project in Hawaii continues to progress towards the higher-revenue construction phase.



Retail revenue increased 5% to $31.7 million on higher sales volumes.



Retail revenue increased 5% to $31.7 million on higher sales volumes.



Bulk revenue decreased 3% to $33.7 million.



Bulk revenue decreased 3% to $33.7 million.



Manufacturing revenue increased by 1% to $17.6 million.



Manufacturing revenue increased by 1% to $17.6 million.



Services revenue declined by 48% to $51 million, due to a $60 million decline in construction revenue that was partially offset by a $9.9 million increase in recurring operations and maintenance (O&M) revenue and a $2.7 million increase in design and consulting revenue.



Services revenue declined by 48% to $51 million, due to a $60 million decline in construction revenue that was partially offset by a $9.9 million increase in recurring operations and maintenance (O&M) revenue and a $2.7 million increase in design and consulting revenue.



O&M recurring revenue increased 51% to $29.3 million. The increase was comprised of $6.1 million from REC, which was acquired in October 2023, and $3.9 million from PERC.



O&M recurring revenue increased 51% to $29.3 million. The increase was comprised of $6.1 million from REC, which was acquired in October 2023, and $3.9 million from PERC.



Net income from continuing operations attributable to company stockholders totaled $17.9 million or $1.12 per diluted share, compared to $30.7 million or $1.93 per diluted share in 2023.



Net income from continuing operations attributable to company stockholders totaled $17.9 million or $1.12 per diluted share, compared to $30.7 million or $1.93 per diluted share in 2023.



Net income, including discontinued operations attributable to company stockholders, totaled $28.2 million or $1.77 per diluted share, compared to $29.6 million or $1.86 per diluted share in 2023.



Net income, including discontinued operations attributable to company stockholders, totaled $28.2 million or $1.77 per diluted share, compared to $29.6 million or $1.86 per diluted share in 2023.



Cash and cash equivalents totaled $99.4 million and working capital was $132.8 million as of December 31, 2024.













2024 Operational Highlights









Retail water sold by the company’s Grand Cayman water utility increased 4.5% to a record volume of 1.01 billion gallons. The increase was due to a record number of customer connections which were up 4.3% for the year.



Retail water sold by the company’s Grand Cayman water utility increased 4.5% to a record volume of 1.01 billion gallons. The increase was due to a record number of customer connections which were up 4.3% for the year.



Advanced through the piloting, design and permitting stages of a project to design, construct, operate and maintain a seawater desalination plant in Hawaii for the Honolulu Board of Water Supply.



Advanced through the piloting, design and permitting stages of a project to design, construct, operate and maintain a seawater desalination plant in Hawaii for the Honolulu Board of Water Supply.



Recognized $7.9 million in operations and maintenance revenue from the company’s



REC



subsidiary, which was acquired in October 2023 to provide a new channel for expansion in water-stressed regions of Colorado.













Dividend Increase







In August 2024, the company increased its quarterly dividend by 15.8% to $0.11 per share beginning in the fourth quarter of 2024.







Management Commentary







“Our revenue and operating income in 2024 from continuing operations were consistent with our expectations, particularly with the completion of the two major design-build projects early in the year,” commented Consolidated Water CEO, Rick McTaggart.





“We saw an improvement in profitability across our retail and manufacturing segments. Our strong retail water sales in our exclusive utility service area on Grand Cayman reflect a record volume of water sold to a record number of customers. This was primarily due to the ongoing growth in population and business activity on the island.





“Our bulk water segment revenue and gross profit remained relatively consistent from the previous year. Our services revenue declined due to the completion in the second quarter of the Liberty Utilities and Red Gate II construction projects which had a major impact on our 2023 revenue. The decline was partially offset by a 51% or nearly $10 million increase in recurring revenue from our operations and maintenance or O&M contracts.





“Most of this additional O&M revenue was generated by REC, our new Colorado subsidiary, that has provided us a new channel to expand our design-build and O&M businesses into water-stressed regions of Colorado. Other U.S.-based O&M contracts managed by our PERC Water subsidiary also contributed meaningfully to the increase.





“Our $204 million project to design, construct, operate and maintain a 1.7 million gallons per day seawater desalination plant for the Honolulu Board of Water Supply has been steadily advancing through the pilot, design and permitting stage. Due to delays unrelated to us, we now expect to begin the construction of this project early next year. We expect the construction phase to generate the largest portion of revenue from the project.





“Also important to note, about 80% of the plant’s construction fee is subject to adjustments for inflation from the date the contract was executed to the date construction begins. This will help protect our gross margin and profitability against most increases in the cost of goods and services.





“As announced last month, our wholly owned subsidiary, Cayman Water Company, received a new concession from the Cayman Islands government, granting it continued exclusive rights to produce and supply potable water within its service area on Grand Cayman. Discussions with the Cayman Islands utility regulator for the required license are anticipated to begin soon. Our existing operating license will remain in effect until the new one is received.





“Looking ahead, we remain excited about the future of Consolidated Water for many reasons. This includes the continued growth in water sales in Grand Cayman; the long-term, stable recurring revenue from our Caribbean-based bulk water business; and the growth potential of our U.S.-based manufacturing, design-build and O&M businesses.





“Supported by an exceptionally strong balance sheet, we will continue to invest in new infrastructure like the expansion of our West Bay plant to serve the growing water needs of our utility customers in Grand Cayman. We also plan to add additional manufacturing space for Aerex. We expect these investments to ultimately drive future retail and manufacturing revenue growth. Our strong balance sheet also enables us to move quickly and strategically on any potential acquisitions.





“We expect our construction revenue to remain below the record level set in 2023 until we commence construction of the desalination project in Hawaii. However, we see this major construction phase substantially adding to our revenue and earnings growth in 2026 and 2027.”







2024 Financial Summary







Revenue totaled $134 million, declining 26% from $180.2 million in 2023. The decrease was due to decreases of $47 million in the services segment and $922,000 in the bulk segment. The decreases were partially offset by increases of $1.6 million in the retail segment and $104,000 in the manufacturing segment.





Retail revenue increased due to a 4.5% increase in the volume of water sold. The volume of water sold increased due to a 4.3% increase in the number of customer accounts in the company’s license area during the year.





The decrease in bulk segment revenue was due to a decrease in the price of energy for CW-Bahamas which decreased the energy pass-through component of CW-Bahamas’ rates. The decrease in bulk segment revenue was partially offset by the revenue generated by the commencement on May 1, 2024, of the operations and maintenance contract for the new Red Gate desalination plant on Grand Cayman. The decrease also was partially offset by the additional revenue generated by the amendment of the company’s North Sound contract which also became effective on May 1, 2024.





The decrease in services segment revenue was due to plant construction revenue decreasing from $77.3 million in 2023 to $17.6 million in 2024 as the result of two construction projects being completed in 2024. Revenue generated under operations and maintenance contracts totaled $29.3 million in 2024, an increase of 51% from 2023. Newly acquired REC contributed $6.1 million to the increase, with the remainder related to incremental PERC contracts.





Manufacturing segment revenue increased by $104,000 to $17.6 million as compared to $17.5 million in 2023.





Gross profit for 2024 was $45.6 million (34.1% of total revenue), as compared to $61.9 million (34.4% of total revenue) in 2023.





Net income from continuing operations attributable to Consolidated Water stockholders for 2024 was $17.9 million or $1.12 per diluted share, compared to net income of $30.7 million or $1.93 per diluted share in 2023.





Including discontinued operations, net income attributable to Consolidated Water stockholders for 2024 was $28.2 million or $1.77 per diluted share, compared to net income of $29.6 million or $1.86 per diluted share in 2023.





Cash and cash equivalents totaled $99.4 million as of December 31, 2024, with working capital of $132.8 million, debt of $0.2 million, and stockholders’ equity of $210 million.







Full Year Segment Results





































































































Year Ended December 31, 2024





















Retail













Bulk













Services













Manufacturing













Corporate













Total











Revenue









$





31,741,343













$





33,673,387









$





50,956,489













$





17,595,414









$





—













$





133,966,633













Cost of revenue













14,199,088

















23,360,360













38,511,535

















12,271,202













—

















88,342,185













Gross profit













17,542,255

















10,313,027













12,444,954

















5,324,212













—

















45,624,448













General and administrative expenses













3,263,593

















1,564,975













6,055,409

















2,456,807













14,196,652

















27,537,436













Gain on asset dispositions and impairments, net













2,286

















—













2,714

















—













192,786

















197,786













Income (loss) from operations













14,280,948

















8,748,052













6,392,259

















2,867,405













(14,003,866





)













18,284,798













Interest income













198,180

















865,584













458,732

















4













571,690

















2,094,190













Interest expense













(93,368





)













—













(8,409





)













—













(70





)













(101,847





)









Income from affiliates













—

















—













—

















16,701













252,754

















269,455













Other













78,647

















39,625













(5,634





)













11,993













7,247

















131,878













Other income, net













183,459

















905,209













444,689

















28,698













831,621

















2,393,676













Income (loss) before income taxes













14,464,407

















9,653,261













6,836,948

















2,896,103













(13,172,245





)













20,678,474













Provision for income taxes













—

















—













1,528,398

















672,040













18,076

















2,218,514













Net income (loss) from continuing operations













14,464,407

















9,653,261













5,308,550

















2,224,063













(13,190,321





)













18,459,960













Income from continuing operations attributable to non-controlling interests













—

















577,590













—

















—













—

















577,590













Net income (loss) from continuing operations attributable to Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. stockholders









$





14,464,407













$





9,075,671









$





5,308,550













$





2,224,063









$





(13,190,321





)













17,882,370













Net income from discontinued operations









































































10,355,184













Net income attributable to Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. stockholders





































































$





28,237,554



















































































































Year Ended December 31, 2023





















Retail













Bulk













Services













Manufacturing













Corporate













Total











Revenue









$





30,158,051













$





34,595,058









$





97,966,650













$





17,491,474









$





—













$





180,211,233













Cost of revenue













13,891,229

















24,128,132













66,797,762

















13,467,005













—

















118,284,128













Gross profit













16,266,822

















10,466,926













31,168,888

















4,024,469













—

















61,927,105













General and administrative expenses













2,978,164

















1,737,264













4,271,808

















1,838,284













13,926,846

















24,752,366













Gain (loss) on asset dispositions and impairments, net













(21,716





)













12,720













—

















2,233













(349





)













(7,112





)









Income (loss) from operations













13,266,942

















8,742,382













26,897,080

















2,188,418













(13,927,195





)













37,167,627













Interest income













181,468

















362,422













151,706

















4













808

















696,408













Interest expense













(123,867





)













—













(21,417





)













—













—

















(145,284





)









Income from affiliate













—

















—













—

















—













169,728

















169,728













Other













93,795

















10,793













1,024

















2,020













(171





)













107,461













Other income, net













151,396

















373,215













131,313

















2,024













170,365

















828,313













Income (loss) before income taxes













13,418,338

















9,115,597













27,028,393

















2,190,442













(13,756,830





)













37,995,940













Provision (benefit) for income taxes













—

















—













6,388,457

















440,111













(78,554





)













6,750,014













Net income (loss) from continuing operations













13,418,338

















9,115,597













20,639,936

















1,750,331













(13,678,276





)













31,245,926













Income from continuing operations attributable to non-controlling interests













—

















573,791













—

















—













—

















573,791













Net income (loss) from continuing operations attributable to Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. stockholders









$





13,418,338













$





8,541,806









$





20,639,936













$





1,750,331









$





(13,678,276





)













30,672,135













Net loss from discontinued operations









































































(1,086,744





)









Net income attributable to Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. stockholders





































































$





29,585,391





















Revenue earned by major geographic region was:































































Year Ended December 31,





















2024













2023













2022











Cayman Islands









$





37,137,424









$





41,728,340









$





30,375,985









The Bahamas













29,675,947













31,221,633













29,943,615









United States













66,662,406













106,768,621













33,338,466









Revenue earned from management services agreement with OC-BVI













490,856













492,639













446,906

















$





133,966,633









$





180,211,233









$





94,104,972

















The following table presents the company’s revenue disaggregated by revenue source.































































Year Ended December 31,





















2024













2023













2022











Retail revenue









$





31,741,343









$





30,158,051









$





25,954,013









Bulk revenue













33,673,387













34,595,058













32,991,066









Services revenue













50,956,489













97,966,650













28,835,428









Manufacturing revenue













17,595,414













17,491,474













6,324,465











Total revenue











$





133,966,633









$





180,211,233









$





94,104,972

















Services revenue consists of the following:































































Year Ended December 31,





















2024













2023













2022











Construction revenue









$





17,637,432









$





77,306,704









$





11,616,274









Operations and maintenance revenue













29,307,405













19,368,365













14,152,158









Design and consulting revenue













4,011,652













1,291,581













3,066,996











Total services revenue











$





50,956,489









$





97,966,650









$





28,835,428



















Annual General Meeting of Shareholders







The company has set May 27, 2025 as the date of its Annual General Meeting of Shareholders to be held at 3:00 p.m. Cayman Islands time (4:00 p.m. EDT) at the Westin Grand Cayman Seven Mile Beach Resort & Spa, Seven Mile Beach, Grand Cayman, Cayman Islands. Holders of record of the company’s stock as of March 28, 2025 will be entitled to vote at the meeting.







Conference Call







Consolidated Water management will host a conference call tomorrow to discuss these results, followed by a question-and-answer period.





Date: Tuesday, March 18, 2025





Time: 11:00 a.m. Eastern time (8:00 a.m. Pacific time)





Toll-free dial-in number: 1-844-875-6913





International dial-in number: 1-412-317-6709





Conference ID: 1237348





Please call the conference telephone number five minutes prior to the start time. An operator will register your name and organization. If you require any assistance connecting with the call, please contact CMA at 1-949-432-7566.





A replay of the call will be available after 1:00 p.m. Eastern time on the same day through March 25, 2025, as well as available for replay via the Investors section of the Consolidated Water website at





www.cwco.com





.





Toll-free replay number: 1-877-344-7529





International replay number: 1-412-317-0088





Replay ID: 1237348







About Consolidated Water Co. Ltd.







Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. develops and operates advanced water supply and treatment plants and water distribution systems. The company designs, constructs and operates seawater desalination facilities in the Cayman Islands, The Bahamas and the British Virgin Islands, and designs, constructs and operates water treatment and reuse facilities in the United States. The company recently entered the U.S. desalination market with a contract to design, construct, operate and maintain a seawater desalination plant in Hawaii.





The company also manufactures and services a wide range of products and provides design, engineering, management, operating and other services applicable to commercial and municipal water production, supply and treatment, and industrial water and wastewater treatment.





For more information, visit





cwco.com





.







Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements







This press release includes statements that may constitute "forward-looking" statements, usually containing the words "believe", "estimate", "project", "intend", "expect", "should", "will" or similar expressions. These statements are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements inherently involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements. Factors that would cause or contribute to such differences include, but are not limited to (i) continued acceptance of the company's products and services in the marketplace; (ii) changes in its relationships with the governments of the jurisdictions in which it operates; (iii) the outcome of its negotiations with the Cayman government regarding a new retail license agreement; (iv) the collection of its delinquent accounts receivable in the Bahamas; and (v) various other risks such as economic, operational, and industry-specific risks, as detailed in the company's periodic report filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”). For more information about risks and uncertainties associated with the company’s business, please refer to the “Management’s Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations” and “Risk Factors” sections of the company’s SEC filings, including, but not limited to, its annual report on Form 10-K and quarterly reports on Form 10-Q, copies of which may be obtained by contacting the company’s Secretary at the company’s executive offices or at the “Investors – SEC Filings” page of the company’s website at ir.cwco.com/docs. Except as otherwise required by law, the company undertakes no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.







Company Contact:







David W. Sasnett





Executive Vice President and CFO





Tel (954) 509-8200







Email Contact

















Investor & Media Contact:







Ron Both or Grant Stude





CMA Investor Relations





Tel (949) 432-7566







Email Contact













CONSOLIDATED WATER CO. LTD.





















CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS





















































December 31,





















2024













2023













ASSETS





































Current assets



































Cash and cash equivalents









$





99,350,121









$





42,621,898









Accounts receivable, net













39,580,982













38,226,891









Inventory













8,960,350













6,044,642









Prepaid expenses and other current assets













5,153,984













4,056,370









Contract assets













4,470,243













21,553,057









Current assets of discontinued operations













272,485













211,517











Total current assets















157,788,165













112,714,375









Property, plant and equipment, net













52,432,282













55,882,521









Construction in progress













5,143,717













495,471









Inventory, noncurrent













5,338,961













5,045,771









Investment in affiliates













1,504,363













1,412,158









Goodwill













12,861,404













12,861,404









Intangible assets, net













2,696,815













3,353,185









Operating lease right-of-use assets













3,190,985













2,135,446









Other assets













2,356,489













3,407,973









Long-term assets of discontinued operations













—













21,129,288











Total assets











$





243,313,181









$





218,437,592











































LIABILITIES AND EQUITY





































Current liabilities



































Accounts payable, accrued expenses and other current liabilities









$





9,057,179









$





11,604,369









Accrued compensation













3,336,946













3,160,030









Dividends payable













1,780,841













1,572,655









Current maturities of operating leases













634,947













456,865









Current portion of long-term debt













126,318













192,034









Contract liabilities













9,126,654













6,237,011









Deferred revenue













365,879













317,017









Current liabilities of discontinued operations













509,745













364,665











Total current liabilities















24,938,509













23,904,646









Long-term debt, noncurrent













70,320













191,190









Deferred tax liabilities













210,893













530,780









Noncurrent operating leases













2,630,812













1,827,302









Other liabilities













153,000













153,000











Total liabilities















28,003,534













26,606,918











Commitments and contingencies





































Equity



































Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. stockholders' equity

































Redeemable preferred stock, $0.60 par value. Authorized 200,000 shares; issued and outstanding 44,004 and 44,297 shares, respectively













26,402













26,578









Class A common stock, $0.60 par value. Authorized 24,655,000 shares; issued and outstanding 15,846,345 and 15,771,545 shares, respectively













9,507,807













9,462,927









Class B common stock, $0.60 par value. Authorized 145,000 shares; none issued













—













—









Additional paid-in capital













93,550,905













92,188,887









Retained earnings













106,875,581













85,148,820









Total Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. stockholders' equity













209,960,695













186,827,212









Non-controlling interests













5,348,952













5,003,462











Total equity















215,309,647













191,830,674











Total liabilities and equity











$





243,313,181









$





218,437,592































CONSOLIDATED WATER CO. LTD.





















CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME

































































Year Ended December 31,





















2024

















2023

















2022

















Revenue











$





133,966,633













$





180,211,233













$





94,104,972















Cost of revenue















88,342,185

















118,284,128

















63,749,849















Gross profit















45,624,448

















61,927,105

















30,355,123













General and administrative expenses













27,537,436

















24,752,366

















21,070,234













Gain (loss) on asset dispositions and impairments, net













197,786

















(7,112





)













(12,704





)











Income from operations















18,284,798

















37,167,627

















9,272,185



























































Other income (expense):















































Interest income













2,094,190

















696,408

















447,186













Interest expense













(101,847





)













(145,284





)













(46,545





)









Equity in the earnings of affiliates













269,455

















169,728

















102,225













Loss on put/call options













—

















—

















(128,000





)









Other













131,878

















107,461

















89,944















Other income, net















2,393,676

















828,313

















464,810















Income before income taxes















20,678,474

















37,995,940

















9,736,995















Provision for income taxes















2,218,514

















6,750,014

















396,739















Net income from continuing operations















18,459,960

















31,245,926

















9,340,256















Income from continuing operations attributable to non-controlling interests















577,590

















573,791

















1,112,913















Net income from continuing operations attributable to Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. stockholders















17,882,370

















30,672,135

















8,227,343















Net income (loss) from discontinued operations















10,355,184

















(1,086,744





)













(2,371,049





)











Net income attributable to Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. stockholders











$





28,237,554













$





29,585,391













$





5,856,294



























































Basic earnings (loss) per common share attributable to Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. common stockholders

















































Continuing operations











$





1.13













$





1.95













$





0.54















Discontinued operations















0.65

















(0.07





)













(0.16





)











Basic earnings per share











$





1.78













$





1.88













$





0.38



























































Diluted earnings (loss) per common share attributable to Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. common stockholders

















































Continuing operations











$





1.12













$





1.93













$





0.54















Discontinued operations















0.65

















(0.07





)













(0.16





)











Diluted earnings per share











$





1.77













$





1.86













$





0.38



























































Dividends declared per common and redeemable preferred shares











$





0.41













$





0.36













$





0.34



























































Weighted average number of common shares used in the determination of:















































Basic earnings per share













15,832,328

















15,739,056

















15,290,509













Diluted earnings per share













15,935,962

















15,865,897

















15,401,653



















