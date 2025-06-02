Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. Increases Quarterly Cash Dividend to $0.14 per Share for Q3 2025

Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. increases its quarterly dividend to $0.14 per share, reflecting strong financial performance and increased cash flows.

Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. has announced a 27.3% increase in its quarterly cash dividend, declaring a dividend of $0.14 per share for the third quarter of 2025, up from $0.11 in the previous quarter. The dividend will be paid on July 31, 2025, to shareholders of record as of July 1, 2025. This decision reflects the company's strong financial performance and increased cash flows across its business segments, as stated by president and CEO Rick McTaggart. In the first quarter of 2025, the company reported revenue of $33.7 million and earnings per share of $0.30. Consolidated Water specializes in designing, building, and operating advanced water supply and treatment plants, with ongoing projects including a major seawater desalination plant in Hawaii.

Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. has increased its quarterly cash dividend by 27.3%, demonstrating strong financial performance and commitment to returning value to shareholders.

The increase in dividend reflects improved cash flows and liquidity, attributed to positive results across retail, bulk, and manufacturing segments.

The company reported first quarter 2025 revenue of $33.7 million and earnings per share of $0.30, indicating robust financial health.

Ongoing large-scale projects, such as a $204 million seawater desalination plant in Hawaii, show expansion and growth potential in key markets.

While the company increased its dividend, there may be concerns about sustainability if future financial performance does not meet expectations, as indicated by the reliance on cash flows from settlements and specific segments.



The press release provides limited context on the broader operational challenges or risks that could impact future performance, potentially raising questions about the company's long-term stability.



The mention of a $204 million project in Hawaii may raise concerns about the company's capital allocation and financial management related to large-scale projects, especially if unforeseen costs arise.

What is the new dividend amount declared by Consolidated Water Co.?

The new quarterly cash dividend declared is $0.14 per share for the third quarter of 2025.

When will the dividend be payable to shareholders?

The cash dividend will be payable on July 31, 2025, to shareholders of record as of July 1, 2025.

How much has the dividend increased compared to the previous quarter?

The dividend increased by 27.3% from the second quarter 2025 dividend of $0.11 per share.

What factors contributed to the increase in the dividend?

Increased cash flows, positive financial performance, and cash from a settlement contributed to the dividend increase.

What services does Consolidated Water Co. provide?

Consolidated Water Co. designs and operates water supply and treatment plants, including seawater desalination facilities.

$CWCO Insider Trading Activity

$CWCO insiders have traded $CWCO stock on the open market 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CWCO stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

FREDERICK W. MCTAGGART (PRESIDENT AND CEO) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 4,328 shares for an estimated $121,231.

$CWCO Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 73 institutional investors add shares of $CWCO stock to their portfolio, and 71 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

GEORGE TOWN, Cayman Islands, June 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Consolidated Water Co. Ltd



. (NASDAQ Global Select Market: CWCO), a leading designer, builder and operator of advanced water supply and treatment plants, has increased its quarterly cash dividend and declared a dividend of $0.14 per share for the third quarter of 2025.





This third quarter dividend of $0.14 per share represents an increase of 27.3% from the second quarter 2025 dividend of $0.11 per share.





The cash dividend is payable on July 31, 2025 to shareholders of record at the close of business on July 1, 2025.





“Our continued positive and consistent financial performance in our retail, bulk and manufacturing segments has resulted in increased cash flows and liquidity for our company,” stated Consolidated Water president and CEO, Rick McTaggart. “These results, along with the cash from our settlement of the Mexico arbitration last year and our positive outlook for our services segment, has led to the decision by our board of directors to increase our quarterly dividend for our stockholders.”





The company recently reported revenue of $33.7 million and earnings per share of $0.30 in the first quarter of 2025.







About Consolidated Water Co. Ltd.







Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. develops and operates advanced water supply and treatment plants and water distribution systems. The company designs, constructs and operates seawater desalination facilities in the Cayman Islands, The Bahamas and the British Virgin Islands, and designs, constructs and operates water treatment and reuse facilities in the United States. The company has underway a $204 million design-build-operate project for a seawater desalination plant in Hawaii.





The company also manufactures and services a wide range of products and provides design, engineering, management, operating and other services applicable to commercial and municipal water production, supply and treatment, and industrial water and wastewater treatment. For more information, visit





.







Company Contact:







David W. Sasnett





Executive Vice President and CFO





Tel (954) 509-8200







Investor & Media Relations Contact:







Ron Both or Grant Stude





Encore Investor & Media Relations





Tel (949) 432-7557







