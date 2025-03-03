Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. Announces Conference Call to Discuss Full-Year 2024 Financial Results

Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. will discuss 2024 financial results in a March 18 conference call.

Consolidated Water Co. Ltd., a prominent company in water supply and treatment, will host a conference call on March 18, 2025, at 11:00 a.m. Eastern time to discuss its financial results for the year ending December 31, 2024. The financial results will be released prior to the call, which will include a management discussion and a question-and-answer session. Participants can join by calling the designated toll-free or international numbers. Additionally, a replay of the call will be available later that day and can also be accessed on the company's website until March 25, 2025. Consolidated Water specializes in developing and operating seawater desalination plants and water treatment facilities in various locations, including the U.S. and the Caribbean.

Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. is holding a conference call to discuss its financial results for the year ended December 31, 2024, indicating transparency and engagement with its investors.

The company is expanding into the U.S. desalination market, marking a significant growth opportunity and diversification of its services.

The conference call provides an opportunity for investors to directly ask questions, enhancing communication and building trust with stakeholders.

The replay of the call will be made available shortly after, ensuring that all investors have access to the information regardless of their ability to attend live.

Announcement of a conference call to discuss financial results without any contextual highlights or preliminary results may indicate potential concerns regarding performance that the company is not ready to disclose publicly.

When is the Consolidated Water conference call?

The conference call is scheduled for Tuesday, March 18, 2025, at 11:00 a.m. Eastern time.

How can I join the conference call?

You can join by calling 1-844-875-6913 toll-free or 1-412-317-6709 internationally.

Will there be a Q&A session during the call?

Yes, the call will include a question-and-answer period following the presentation of results.

How can I access the call replay?

The replay will be available after 1:00 p.m. Eastern time on March 18, 2025, through March 25, 2025.

What is Consolidated Water's business focus?

Consolidated Water designs and operates advanced water supply and treatment plants, including seawater desalination facilities.

GEORGE TOWN, Cayman Islands, March 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Consolidated Water Co. Ltd



. (NASDAQ Global Select Market: CWCO), a leading designer, builder and operator of advanced water supply and treatment plants, will hold a conference call on Tuesday, March 18, 2025 at 11:00 a.m. Eastern time to discuss its results for the year ended December 31, 2024.





The financial results will be issued in a press release prior to the call. Consolidated Water management will host the call, followed by a question-and-answer period.





Date: Tuesday, March 18, 2025





Time: 11:00 a.m. Eastern time (8:00 a.m. Pacific time)





Toll-free dial-in number: 1-844-875-6913





International dial-in number: 1-412-317-6709





Conference ID: 1237348





Please call the conference telephone number five minutes prior to the start time. An operator will register your name and organization. If you require any assistance connecting with the call, please contact CMA at 1-949-432-7566.





A replay of the call will be available after 1:00 p.m. Eastern time on the same day through March 25, 2025, as well as available for replay via the Investors section of the Consolidated Water website at





www.cwco.com





.





Toll-free replay number: 1-877-344-7529





International replay number: 1-412-317-0088





Replay ID: 1237348







About Consolidated Water Co. Ltd.







Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. develops and operates advanced water supply and treatment plants and water distribution systems. The company designs, constructs and operates seawater desalination facilities in the Cayman Islands, The Bahamas and the British Virgin Islands, and designs, constructs and operates water treatment and reuse facilities in the United States. The company recently entered the U.S. desalination market with a contract to design, construct, operate and maintain a seawater desalination plant in Hawaii.





The company also manufactures and services a wide range of products and provides design, engineering, management, operating and other services applicable to commercial and municipal water production, supply and treatment, and industrial water and wastewater treatment.





For more information, visit





cwco.com





.







Company Contact:







David W. Sasnett





Executive Vice President and CFO





Tel (954) 509-8200







Email Contact









Investor & Media Contact:







Ron Both or Grant Stude





CMA Investor & Media Relations





Tel (949) 432-7566







Email Contact









