Consolidated Water Benefits From New Technology and Growing Business

Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. CWCO continues to benefit from the use of the most advanced technology to convert seawater to potable water to meet customer needs. The expansion of operations in areas with significant potable water requirements is enhancing the company's performance.



However, this Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) company faces risks related to delays in the collection of accounts receivable and weather fluctuations.

Factors Acting in Favor of CWCO

Nearly 97% of the Earth’s water is in the ocean. To harness this resource, Consolidated Water utilizes Reverse Osmosis Technology, one of the most advanced technologies, to convert seawater to potable water at all water treatment plants it constructs and operates. This development will bode well for the company’s prospects, given its focus on the development of desalination plants.



Consolidated Water operates 10 desalination water production plants with a capacity of 26.2 million gallons per day in four countries. It is looking for opportunities in new markets to further expand drinking water and wastewater services. The company is also working relentlessly to boost existing operations in the Cayman Islands and the Bahamas.



CWCO aims to expand its operations in complementary service industries, which will complement its existing business operations. The company will pursue these opportunities either independently or through joint ventures, strategic alliances and acquisitions. It primarily targets businesses that operate advanced water-treatment plants for the government or government agencies, under medium or long-term contracts.

Challenges Faced by CWCO

Consolidated Water’s Bahamas subsidiary experiences substantial delays in the collection of its accounts receivable. CW-Bahamas’ accounts receivable balances (which include accrued interest) due from the WSC amounted to $25.5 million and $28.4 million as of March 31, 2025, and Dec. 31, 2024, respectively. Approximately 78% and 81% of the accounts receivable balances were delinquent as of those dates. The delay in collecting these accounts receivable has adversely impacted the liquidity of this subsidiary.



The demand for water services fluctuates with weather conditions and the level of tourism. A reduction in tourism or greater-than-expected rainfall in the company’s service areas could adversely impact its results of operations and cash flows.

CWCO’s Stock Price Performance

In the past three months, the stock has returned 26.8% against the industry’s decline of 0.3%.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

