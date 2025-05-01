CONSOLIDATED TOMOKA LAND Earnings Results: $CTO Reports Quarterly Earnings

CONSOLIDATED TOMOKA LAND ($CTO) posted quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported earnings of $0.49 per share, beating estimates of -$0.34 by $0.83. The company also reported revenue of $35,810,000, beating estimates of $35,600,076 by $209,924.

CONSOLIDATED TOMOKA LAND Insider Trading Activity

CONSOLIDATED TOMOKA LAND insiders have traded $CTO stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CTO stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

JOHN P ALBRIGHT (PRESIDENT & CEO) sold 29,488 shares for an estimated $610,578

CONSOLIDATED TOMOKA LAND Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 106 institutional investors add shares of CONSOLIDATED TOMOKA LAND stock to their portfolio, and 68 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

CONSOLIDATED TOMOKA LAND Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $CTO in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

B. Riley issued a "Buy" rating on 03/05/2025

