CONSOLIDATED TOMOKA LAND Earnings Results: $CTO Reports Quarterly Earnings

CONSOLIDATED TOMOKA LAND ($CTO) posted quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported earnings of $0.49 per share, beating estimates of -$0.34 by $0.83. The company also reported revenue of $35,810,000, beating estimates of $35,600,076 by $209,924.
CONSOLIDATED TOMOKA LAND Insider Trading Activity
CONSOLIDATED TOMOKA LAND insiders have traded $CTO stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CTO stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- JOHN P ALBRIGHT (PRESIDENT & CEO) sold 29,488 shares for an estimated $610,578
CONSOLIDATED TOMOKA LAND Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 106 institutional investors add shares of CONSOLIDATED TOMOKA LAND stock to their portfolio, and 68 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- VANGUARD GROUP INC added 1,364,637 shares (+118.6%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $26,896,995
- UBS GROUP AG added 553,760 shares (+550.1%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $10,914,609
- BALYASNY ASSET MANAGEMENT L.P. removed 514,431 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $10,139,435
- INVESCO LTD. added 408,632 shares (+681.9%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $8,054,136
- APG ASSET MANAGEMENT US INC. added 329,763 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $6,499,628
- BNP PARIBAS FINANCIAL MARKETS added 329,029 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $6,485,161
- LEEWARD INVESTMENTS, LLC - MA added 308,213 shares (+356.0%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $5,951,593
CONSOLIDATED TOMOKA LAND Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $CTO in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- B. Riley issued a "Buy" rating on 03/05/2025
