Consolidated Edison's Quarterly Earnings Preview: What You Need to Know

April 22, 2025 — 09:51 am EDT

New York-based Consolidated Edison, Inc. (ED) is a leading provider of regulated electric, gas, and steam services in New York City, New Jersey, and Westchester County. Valued at $40.4 billion by market cap, Con Edison also invests in electric and natural gas transmission projects that offer customers access to diverse, low-cost energy supplies.

The utility giant is set to announce first-quarter results after the markets close on Thursday, May 1. Ahead of the event, analysts expect ED to report a non-GAAP profit of $2.30 per share, up nearly 7% from $2.15 per share reported in the year-ago quarter. On an even more positive note, the company has surpassed Street’s bottom-line estimates in each of the past four quarters.

For fiscal 2025, ED is expected to deliver an adjusted EPS of $5.62, up 4.1% from $5.40 reported in fiscal 2024. While in fiscal 2026, its earnings are expected to grow 6.6% year-over-year to $5.99 per share.

ED stock has soared 20.9% over the past 52 weeks, substantially outpacing the Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund’s (XLU) 16.1% gains and the S&P 500 Index’s ($SPX) 3.8% uptick during the same time frame.

Con Edison’s stock rose 2.6% and maintained a positive momentum for the next two trading sessions after the release of its Q4 results on Feb. 20 evening. Driven by an increase in revenues from electric, gas and steam, the company’s overall topline increased 6.5% year-over-year to $3.7 billion, exceeding the Street’s expectations by 2.6%. Meanwhile, due to an increase in operating expenses, Con Edison’s margins took a notable hit. Its adjusted earnings dropped 1.7% year-over-year to $340 million. Nonetheless, its adjusted EPS of $0.98 surpassed the consensus estimates by more than 1%.

The consensus view on ED stock is neutral, with a “Hold” rating overall. Of the 17 analysts covering the stock, opinions include three “Strong Buys,” 10 “Holds,” and four “Strong Sells.” As of writing, the stock is trading above its mean price target of $105.03.

On the date of publication, Aditya Sarawgi did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

 

