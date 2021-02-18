Consolidated Edison Q4 Profit Down

(RTTNews) - Consolidated Edison Inc. (ED) Thursday reported fourth-quarter net income of $43 million or $0.13 per share, compared to $295 million or $0.89 a share last year.

Adjusted earnings were $253 million or $0.75 per share, down from $288 million or $0.87 per share last year.

Total operating revenues for the fourth quarter grew to $2.96 billion from $2.95 billion last year.

Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters estimated earnings of $0.76 per share and revenues of $3.18 billion.

