Consolidated Edison Q4 Earnings Beat Estimates, Revenues Rise Y/Y

Consolidated Edison, Inc. ED reported fourth-quarter 2025 adjusted earnings of 89 cents per share, which topped the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 84 cents by 5.6%. However, the bottom line declined 9.2% from 98 cents recorded in the prior-year quarter.



The company reported GAAP earnings of 82 cents per share, down from 90 cents recorded in the year-ago quarter.



For 2025, the company generated adjusted earnings of $5.70 per share compared with $5.40 in 2024.

ED’s Total Revenues

In the reported quarter, Consolidated Edison's total operating revenues of $3.99 billion surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.7 billion by 8.1%. The top line also increased 8.9% from $3.67 billion reported in the year-ago quarter.



For 2025, the company reported total revenues of $16.92 billion, up from $15.26 billion recorded in 2024.

Consolidated Edison Inc Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Consolidated Edison Inc price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Consolidated Edison Inc Quote

ED’s Segmental Details

Electric revenues totaled $2.88 billion, which increased 5.9% from the year-ago quarter’s figure of $2.72 billion.



Gas revenues amounted to $923 million, which surged 16.1% from the year-ago quarter’s figure of $795 million.



Steam revenues totaled $187 million, which rose 20.6% from the year-ago quarter’s figure of $155 million.



Non-utility revenues amounted to $1 million compared with nil revenues in the year-ago quarter.

ED’s Operating Statistics

Total operating expenses in the fourth quarter increased 11.1% year over year to $3.51 billion.



Purchase power costs rose 6.8%. Other operations and maintenance expenses increased 5.9%. Meanwhile, depreciation and amortization expenses jumped 7.4%. Taxes, other than income taxes, went up 15.7% year over year. Fuel expenses surged 67.5% year over year and the cost of gas purchased for resale rose 28.4%.



The company’s fourth-quarter operating income went up 2.1% year over year to $487 million.

ED’s Financials

Cash and temporary cash investments as of Dec. 31, 2025, totaled $1.63 billion compared with $1.32 billion as of Dec. 31, 2024.



The company’s long-term debt was $25.55 billion as of Dec. 31, 2025, compared with $24.65 billion as of 2024-end.



For 2025, cash from operating activities amounted to $4.8 billion compared with $3.61 billion in the prior-year period.

ED’s 2026 Guidance

Consolidated Edison has introduced its 2026 guidance. It expects adjusted earnings to be in the range of $6.00-$6.20 per share. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2026 earnings is pegged at $6.01 per share, which is close to the lower end of the company’s guided range.



The company also projects a five-year adjusted EPS growth rate of 6-7%.



The company expects capital investments of $38 billion during the 2026-2030 period.

ED’s Zacks Rank

Consolidated Edison currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today's Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Recent Utility Releases

CenterPoint Energy, Inc. CNP reported fourth-quarter 2025 adjusted earnings of 45 cents per share, which missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 46 cents by 1.1%. However, the bottom line increased 12.5% from 40 cents in the year-ago quarter.



CNP generated revenues of $2.51 billion, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.33 billion by 6.7%. The top line also improved 11.1% from the year-ago reported figure.



Duke Energy Corporation's DUK fourth-quarter 2025 earnings of $1.50 per share lagged the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.51 by 0.6%. The bottom line also declined 9.6% from $1.66 reported in the year-ago quarter.



DUK’s total operating revenues were $7.94 billion, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $7.66 billion by 3.9%. The top line also increased 7.9% from $7.36 billion in the year-ago period.



Entergy Corporation ETR reported fourth-quarter 2025 earnings of 51 cents per share, in line with the Zacks Consensus Estimate. However, the bottom line declined 22.7% from the year-ago quarter’s figure of 66 cents.



ETR’s revenues of $2.96 billion beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.91 billion by 1.9%. The top line inched up 8% from the year-ago quarter’s level of $2.74 billion.



#1 Semiconductor Stock to Buy (Not NVDA)

The incredible demand for data is fueling the market's next digital gold rush. As data centers continue to be built and constantly upgraded, the companies that provide the hardware for these behemoths will become the NVIDIAs of tomorrow.

One under-the-radar chipmaker is uniquely positioned to take advantage of the next growth stage of this market. It specializes in semiconductor products that titans like NVIDIA don't build. It's just beginning to enter the spotlight, which is exactly where you want to be.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Entergy Corporation (ETR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Duke Energy Corporation (DUK) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Consolidated Edison Inc (ED) : Free Stock Analysis Report

CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (CNP) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.