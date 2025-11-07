Consolidated Edison Q3 Earnings Beat Estimates, Revenues Rise Y/Y

Consolidated Edison, Inc. ED reported third-quarter 2025 adjusted earnings of $1.90 per share, which topped the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.76 by 7.9%. The bottom line also improved 13.1% from $1.68 recorded in the prior-year quarter.



The company reported GAAP earnings of $1.91 per share, up from $1.70 recorded in the year-ago quarter.

ED’s Total Revenues

In the reported quarter, Consolidated Edison's total operating revenues of $4.53 billion surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $4.16 billion by 8.8%. The top line also increased 10.7% from $4.09 billion reported in the year-ago quarter.

Consolidated Edison Inc Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Consolidated Edison Inc price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Consolidated Edison Inc Quote

ED’s Segmental Details

Electric revenues totaled $4.04 billion, which increased 10% from the year-ago quarter’s figure of $3.67 billion.



Gas revenues amounted to $433 million, which surged 16.1% from the year-ago quarter’s figure of $373 million.



Steam revenues totaled $56 million, which rose 14.3% from the year-ago quarter’s figure of $49 million.



Non-utility revenues amounted to $1 million, flat year over year.

ED’s Operating Statistics

Total operating expenses in the third quarter increased 10.2% year over year to $3.56 billion.



Purchase power costs rose 21.8%. Other operations and maintenance expenses fell 2.1%. Meanwhile, depreciation and amortization expenses jumped 6.5%. Taxes, other than income taxes, went up 11.2% year over year. Fuel expenses surged 48.1% year over year, and the cost of gas purchased for resale rose 68.7%.



The company’s third-quarter operating income went up 12.3% year over year to $968 million.

ED’s Financials

Cash and temporary cash investments as of Sept. 30, 2025 totaled $0.02 billion compared with $1.32 billion as of Dec. 31, 2024.



The company’s long-term debt was $24.91 billion as of Sept. 30, 2025 compared with $24.65 billion as of 2024-end.



During the first nine months of 2025, cash from operating activities amounted to $3.11 billion compared with $2.09 billion in the prior-year period.

ED’s 2025 Guidance

Consolidated Edison has narrowed and revised to upper half of the previous 2025 guidance. It expects to generate adjusted earnings per share (EPS) in the range of $5.60-$5.70 compared with the previous projection of $5.50-$5.70. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2025 earnings is pegged at $5.62, which is higher than the midpoint of the company’s revised guided range.

ED’s Zacks Rank

Consolidated Edison currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today's Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Recent Utility Releases

NextEra Energy, Inc. NEE reported third-quarter 2025 adjusted earnings of $1.13 per share, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.04 by nearly 8.7%. The bottom line was also up nearly 9.7% year over year.



In the third quarter, NextEra Energy’s operating revenues totaled $7.96 billion, which missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $8.11 billion by 1.86%. However, the top line improved 5.3% year over year.



CenterPoint Energy, Inc. CNP reported third-quarter 2025 adjusted earnings of 50 cents per share, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 46 cents by 8.7%. The bottom line also increased 61.3% from the year-ago quarter’s figure of 31 cents.



CNP generated revenues of $1.99 billion, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 0.5%. The top line also came in 7.1% higher than the year-ago quarter’s reported figure of $1.86 billion.



Entergy Corporation ETR reported third-quarter 2025 earnings of $1.53 per share, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.46 by 4.8%. The bottom line also improved 2% from the year-ago quarter’s figure of $1.50.



Entergy reported revenues of $3.81 billion, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.51 billion by 8.6%. The top line also inched up 12.4% from the year-ago quarter’s level of $3.39 billion.



Zacks' Research Chief Picks Stock Most Likely to "At Least Double"

Our experts have revealed their Top 5 recommendations with money-doubling potential – and Director of Research Sheraz Mian believes one is superior to the others. Of course, all our picks aren’t winners but this one could far surpass earlier recommendations like Hims & Hers Health, which shot up +209%.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

NextEra Energy, Inc. (NEE) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Entergy Corporation (ETR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Consolidated Edison Inc (ED) : Free Stock Analysis Report

CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (CNP) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.