Consolidated Edison price target raised to $104 from $98 at Barclays

Barclays raised the firm’s price target on Consolidated Edison (ED) to $104 from $98 and keeps an Underweight rating on the shares as part of a Q3 preview for the power and utilities group. The firm says the sector is “reconciling an inevitability higher load outlook.”
