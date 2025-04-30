Consolidated Edison to Post Q1 Earnings: What's in the Cards?

Consolidated Edison, Inc. ED is scheduled to release its first-quarter 2025 results on May 1, after market close.



The company delivered an earnings surprise of 1.03% in the last reported quarter. Moreover, Consolidated Edison holds a four-quarter average earnings surprise of 7.44%. (Find the latest EPS estimates and surprises on Zacks Earnings Calendar.)



Let’s discuss the factors that are likely to be reflected in the upcoming quarterly results.

Factors to Note Ahead of ED’s Q1 Earnings

Consolidated Edison’s service territories witnessed below-normal temperature patterns, accompanied by heavy snowfall, for the first two months of the January-March quarter. However, some of its territories witnessed above-average temperature patterns in March. The below-normal weather pattern is likely to have boosted electricity demand from ED’s customers for heating purposes this winter. Meanwhile, the above-average temperature pattern might have partially hurt the same. So, altogether, weather patterns are likely to have a favorable impact on ED’s overall top-line performance.



However, heavy snowfall, along with a few tornadoes, hit parts of the areas served by Consolidated Edison. This might have resulted in outages for its customers, adversely impacting its overall revenue performance in the to-be-reported quarter to some extent.



Increased revenues from favorable electric and gas rate plans in recent years must have also bolstered the company’s quarterly top-line performance.



The severe weather conditions mentioned above might have damaged some of ED’s infrastructure, pushing up the company’s operating expenses for restoration. This is likely to have partially hurt Consolidated Edison’s first-quarter earnings.



Nevertheless, solid sales expectations and favorable returns from this utility’s earlier investments must have bolstered ED’s overall bottom-line performance.

Consolidated Edison Inc Price and EPS Surprise

Consolidated Edison Inc price-eps-surprise | Consolidated Edison Inc Quote

ED’s Q1 Expectations

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for ED’s sales is pegged at $4.40 billion, which indicates year-over-year growth of 2.9%.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings is pegged at $2.30 per share, which calls for a year-over-year rise of 7%.

What the Zacks Model Unveils for ED

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for ED this time. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat, which is not the case here, as you will see below.



Earnings ESP: ED has an Earnings ESP of -2.91%. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.



Zacks Rank: Currently, Consolidated Edison carries a Zacks Rank #3. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Stocks to Consider

Here, we have mentioned a few players from the same industry that have the right combination of elements to beat earnings in the upcoming releases:



DTE Energy Company DTE is scheduled to report its first-quarter 2025 results on May 1, before market open. It has an Earnings ESP of +1.64% and a Zacks Rank of 3 at present.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its first-quarter sales is pegged at $3.47 billion, which indicates a 7.2% improvement from the year-ago quarter’s figure. The consensus estimate for first-quarter earnings stands at $1.98 per share, which calls for year-over-year growth of 18.6%.



American Electric Power AEP is set to report first-quarter 2025 earnings on May 6, before market open. It has an Earnings ESP of +0.54% and a Zacks Rank of 3 at present.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for first-quarter sales is pegged at $5.34 billion, which indicates a 6.7% improvement from the year-ago quarter’s figure. The consensus estimate for first-quarter earnings stands at $1.39 per share, which implies year-over-year growth of 9.5%.



Evergy, Inc. EVRG is set to report its first-quarter 2025 results on May 8, before market open. It has an Earnings ESP of +1.52% and a Zacks Rank of 2 at present.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for first-quarter sales is pegged at $1.41 billion, which indicates a 6.2% improvement from the year-ago quarter’s figure. The consensus estimate for first-quarter earnings stands at 66 cents per share, which implies year-over-year growth of 22.2%.

