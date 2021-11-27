Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) Will Be Hoping To Turn Its Returns On Capital Around

To find a multi-bagger stock, what are the underlying trends we should look for in a business? One common approach is to try and find a company with returns on capital employed (ROCE) that are increasing, in conjunction with a growing amount of capital employed. Basically this means that a company has profitable initiatives that it can continue to reinvest in, which is a trait of a compounding machine. In light of that, when we looked at Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) and its ROCE trend, we weren't exactly thrilled.

What is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

For those that aren't sure what ROCE is, it measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. The formula for this calculation on Consolidated Edison is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.044 = US$2.5b ÷ (US$63b - US$5.3b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2021).

Therefore, Consolidated Edison has an ROCE of 4.4%. In absolute terms, that's a low return but it's around the Integrated Utilities industry average of 4.8%.

In the above chart we have measured Consolidated Edison's prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you'd like to see what analysts are forecasting going forward, you should check out our free report for Consolidated Edison.

So How Is Consolidated Edison's ROCE Trending?

In terms of Consolidated Edison's historical ROCE movements, the trend isn't fantastic. To be more specific, ROCE has fallen from 5.5% over the last five years. Meanwhile, the business is utilizing more capital but this hasn't moved the needle much in terms of sales in the past 12 months, so this could reflect longer term investments. It may take some time before the company starts to see any change in earnings from these investments.

The Bottom Line

To conclude, we've found that Consolidated Edison is reinvesting in the business, but returns have been falling. And with the stock having returned a mere 36% in the last five years to shareholders, you could argue that they're aware of these lackluster trends. As a result, if you're hunting for a multi-bagger, we think you'd have more luck elsewhere.

