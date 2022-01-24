Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) Has Announced That It Will Be Increasing Its Dividend To US$0.79

Consolidated Edison, Inc.'s (NYSE:ED) dividend will be increasing to US$0.79 on 15th of March. Based on the announced payment, the dividend yield for the company will be 3.8%, which is fairly typical for the industry.

Consolidated Edison's Earnings Easily Cover the Distributions

We aren't too impressed by dividend yields unless they can be sustained over time. Prior to this announcement, Consolidated Edison's dividend was making up a very large proportion of earnings, and the company was also not generating any cash flow to offset this. This is a pretty unsustainable practice, and could be risky if continued for the long term.

EPS is set to grow by 29.5% over the next year. If the dividend continues growing along recent trends, we estimate the payout ratio could reach 75%, which is on the higher side, but certainly still feasible.

NYSE:ED Historic Dividend January 24th 2022

Consolidated Edison Has A Solid Track Record

The company has a sustained record of paying dividends with very little fluctuation. The first annual payment during the last 10 years was US$2.40 in 2012, and the most recent fiscal year payment was US$3.16. This means that it has been growing its distributions at 2.8% per annum over that time. Dividends have grown relatively slowly, which is not great, but some investors may value the relative consistency of the dividend.

Dividend Growth May Be Hard To Achieve

Investors who have held shares in the company for the past few years will be happy with the dividend income they have received. Unfortunately things aren't as good as they seem. It's not great to see that Consolidated Edison's earnings per share has fallen at approximately 4.2% per year over the past five years. A modest decline in earnings isn't great, and it makes it quite unlikely that the dividend will grow in the future unless that trend can be reversed. It's not all bad news though, as the earnings are predicted to rise over the next 12 months - we would just be a bit cautious until this can turn into a longer term trend.

The Dividend Could Prove To Be Unreliable

In summary, while it's always good to see the dividend being raised, we don't think Consolidated Edison's payments are rock solid. We can't deny that the payments have been very stable, but we are a little bit worried about the very high payout ratio. We would probably look elsewhere for an income investment.

It's important to note that companies having a consistent dividend policy will generate greater investor confidence than those having an erratic one. Still, investors need to consider a host of other factors, apart from dividend payments, when analysing a company. For example, we've identified 5 warning signs for Consolidated Edison (1 is concerning!) that you should be aware of before investing. We have also put together a list of global stocks with a solid dividend.

