Consolidated Edison Inc. Q4 adjusted earnings Miss Estimates

(RTTNews) - Consolidated Edison Inc. (ED) reported a profit for fourth quarter that decreased from the same period last year.

The company's profit came in at $43 million, or $0.13 per share. This compares with $295 million, or $0.89 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Excluding items, Consolidated Edison Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $253 million or $0.75 per share for the period.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.76 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 0.3% to $2.96 billion from $2.95 billion last year.

Consolidated Edison Inc. earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q4): $253 Mln. vs. $288 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $0.75 vs. $0.87 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.76 -Revenue (Q4): $2.96 Bln vs. $2.95 Bln last year.

