Consolidated Edison Inc. Q3 adjusted earnings Miss Estimates

(RTTNews) - Consolidated Edison Inc. (ED) released a profit for its third quarter that increased from the same period last year.

The company's bottom line came in at $538 million, or $1.52 per share. This compares with $493 million, or $1.47 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Excluding items, Consolidated Edison Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $499 million or $1.41 per share for the period.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.47 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Consolidated Edison Inc. earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q3): $499 Mln. vs. $495 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $1.41 vs. $1.48 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.47

