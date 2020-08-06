Consolidated Edison Inc. Q2 adjusted earnings Beat Estimates

(RTTNews) - Consolidated Edison Inc. (ED) revealed earnings for its second quarter that increased from the same period last year.

The company's bottom line came in at $190 million, or $0.57 per share. This compares with $152 million, or $0.46 per share, in last year's second quarter.

Excluding items, Consolidated Edison Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $201 million or $0.60 per share for the period.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.54 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Consolidated Edison Inc. earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q2): $201 Mln. vs. $189 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $0.60 vs. $0.58 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.54

