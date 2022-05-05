Consolidated Edison Inc. Q1 Profit Rises

(RTTNews) - Consolidated Edison Inc. (ED) released earnings for its first quarter that increased from the same period last year

The company's bottom line came in at $602 million, or $1.70 per share. This compares with $419 million, or $1.22 per share, in last year's first quarter.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 10.3% to $4.06 billion from $3.68 billion last year.

Consolidated Edison Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q1): $602 Mln. vs. $419 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $1.70 vs. $1.22 last year. -Revenue (Q1): $4.06 Bln vs. $3.68 Bln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.