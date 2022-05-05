Consolidated Edison Inc. Q1 Profit Increases, but misses estimates

(RTTNews) - Consolidated Edison Inc. (ED) released a profit for its first quarter that increased from last year but missed the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line came in at $602 million, or $1.70 per share. This compares with $419 million, or $1.23 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Excluding items, Consolidated Edison Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $522 million or $1.47 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.48 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Consolidated Edison Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q1): $602 Mln. vs. $419 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $1.70 vs. $1.23 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $1.48

