Consolidated Edison Inc. Q1 Profit Increases, beats estimates

(RTTNews) - Consolidated Edison Inc. (ED) reported earnings for its first quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line came in at $1.43 billion, or $4.06 per share. This compares with $0.60 billion, or $1.70 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Excluding items, Consolidated Edison Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $645 million or $1.83 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.58 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Consolidated Edison Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q1): $1.43 Bln. vs. $0.60 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $4.06 vs. $1.70 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $1.58

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $4.75 to $4.95

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.