Consolidated Edison Inc. Q1 adjusted earnings Miss Estimates

(RTTNews) - Consolidated Edison Inc. (ED) released a profit for first quarter that declined from the same period last year.

The company's bottom line totaled $375 million, or $1.13 per share. This compares with $424 million, or $1.31 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Excluding items, Consolidated Edison Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $451 million or $1.35 per share for the period.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.41 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Consolidated Edison Inc. earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q1): $451 Mln. vs. $448 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $1.35 vs. $1.39 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.41

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $4.15 to $4.35

