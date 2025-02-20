News & Insights

Markets
ED

Consolidated Edison Inc. Q4 Profit Decreases, But Beats Estimates

February 20, 2025 — 04:44 pm EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Consolidated Edison Inc. (ED) announced a profit for fourth quarter that decreased from last year but beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line came in at $310 million, or $0.89 per share. This compares with $335 million, or $0.96 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Consolidated Edison Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $340 million or $0.98 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.96 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period rose 6.5% to $3.669 billion from $3.444 billion last year.

Consolidated Edison Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $310 Mln. vs. $335 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.89 vs. $0.96 last year. -Revenue: $3.669 Bln vs. $3.444 Bln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

ED

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.