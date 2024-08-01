News & Insights

Consolidated Edison Inc. Q2 Profit Decreases, But Beats Estimates

August 01, 2024 — 05:49 pm EDT

(RTTNews) - Consolidated Edison Inc. (ED) revealed earnings for second quarter that decreased from last year but beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings came in at $202 million, or $0.58 per share. This compares with $226 million, or $0.65 per share, in last year's second quarter.

Excluding items, Consolidated Edison Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $203 million or $0.59 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.57 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Consolidated Edison Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q2): $202 Mln. vs. $226 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $0.58 vs. $0.65 last year.

