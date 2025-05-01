Consolidated Edison Inc. Q1 Profit Increases, Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - Consolidated Edison Inc. (ED) reported a profit for its first quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings came in at $791 million, or $2.26 per share. This compares with $720 million, or $2.08 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Consolidated Edison Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $792 million or $2.26 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $2.19 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Consolidated Edison Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $791 Mln. vs. $720 Mln. last year. -EPS: $2.26 vs. $2.08 last year.

