Consolidated Edison Inc (ED) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 17, 2020

Consolidated Edison Inc (ED) will begin trading ex-dividend on November 17, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.765 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 15, 2020. Shareholders who purchased ED prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 4th quarter that ED has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $81.63, the dividend yield is 3.75%.

The previous trading day's last sale of ED was $81.63, representing a -14.16% decrease from the 52 week high of $95.10 and a 31.6% increase over the 52 week low of $62.03.

ED is a part of the Public Utilities sector, which includes companies such as Duke Energy Corporation (DUK) and Exelon Corporation (EXC). ED's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $4.04. Zacks Investment Research reports ED's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as -3.38%, compared to an industry average of -1.4%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the ED Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to ED through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have ED as a top-10 holding:

John Hancock Multifactor Utilities ETF (JHMU)

Direxion MSCI USA ESG - Leaders vs. Laggards ETF (ESNG).

The top-performing ETF of this group is ESNG with an increase of 15.46% over the last 100 days. JHMU has the highest percent weighting of ED at 4.6%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.