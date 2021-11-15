Consolidated Edison Inc (ED) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 16, 2021

Consolidated Edison Inc (ED) will begin trading ex-dividend on November 16, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.775 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 15, 2021. Shareholders who purchased ED prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 4th quarter that ED has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $77.15, the dividend yield is 4.02%.

The previous trading day's last sale of ED was $77.15, representing a -6.77% decrease from the 52 week high of $82.75 and a 17.68% increase over the 52 week low of $65.56.

ED is a part of the Public Utilities sector, which includes companies such as Duke Energy Corporation (DUK) and Southern Company (SO). ED's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $3.35. Zacks Investment Research reports ED's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as .9%, compared to an industry average of 1%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the ed Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to ED through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have ED as a top-10 holding:

iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (ICLN)

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF (RYU)

Invesco Real Assets ESG ETF (IVRA)

VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF (VSDA)

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (SDY).

The top-performing ETF of this group is ICLN with an increase of 9.86% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of ED at 5.26%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.