Consolidated Edison Inc (ED) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for May 18, 2021

Consolidated Edison Inc (ED) will begin trading ex-dividend on May 18, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.775 per share is scheduled to be paid on June 15, 2021. Shareholders who purchased ED prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 1.31% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $78.97, the dividend yield is 3.93%.

The previous trading day's last sale of ED was $78.97, representing a -5.9% decrease from the 52 week high of $83.92 and a 20.45% increase over the 52 week low of $65.56.

ED is a part of the Public Utilities sector, which includes companies such as Duke Energy Corporation (DUK) and Southern Company (SO). ED's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $3.39. Zacks Investment Research reports ED's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as .9%, compared to an industry average of 4.6%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the ED Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to ED through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have ED as a top-10 holding:

John Hancock Multifactor Utilities ETF (JHMU)

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF (RYU)

First Trust Utilities AlphaDEX Fund (FXU)

SPDR S&P Kensho Clean Power ETF (CNRG)

VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF (VSDA).

The top-performing ETF of this group is VSDA with an increase of 12.44% over the last 100 days. JHMU has the highest percent weighting of ED at 3.88%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.