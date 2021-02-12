Consolidated Edison Inc (ED) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for February 16, 2021

Consolidated Edison Inc (ED) will begin trading ex-dividend on February 16, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.775 per share is scheduled to be paid on March 15, 2021. Shareholders who purchased ED prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 1.31% increase over prior dividend payment.
The previous trading day's last sale of ED was $71.82, representing a -24.12% decrease from the 52 week high of $94.65 and a 15.78% increase over the 52 week low of $62.03.
ED is a part of the Public Utilities sector, which includes companies such as Duke Energy Corporation (DUK) and Exelon Corporation (EXC). ED's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $4.04. Zacks Investment Research reports ED's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as -4.81%, compared to an industry average of 1.5%.
For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the ED Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.
Interested in gaining exposure to ED through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?
The following ETF(s) have ED as a top-10 holding:
- John Hancock Multifactor Utilities ETF (JHMU)
- VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (CDL)
- First Trust Utilities AlphaDEX Fund (FXU)
- ETF Series Solutions (KNG)
- Direxion Daily Utilities Bull 3X Shares (UTSL).
The top-performing ETF of this group is UTSL with an increase of 24.76% over the last 100 days. JHMU has the highest percent weighting of ED at 4.6%.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.