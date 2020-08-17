Consolidated Edison Inc (ED) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 18, 2020

Consolidated Edison Inc (ED) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 18, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.765 per share is scheduled to be paid on September 15, 2020. Shareholders who purchased ED prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 3rd quarter that ED has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $73.53, the dividend yield is 4.16%.

The previous trading day's last sale of ED was $73.53, representing a -22.68% decrease from the 52 week high of $95.10 and a 18.54% increase over the 52 week low of $62.03.

ED is a part of the Public Utilities sector, which includes companies such as Duke Energy Corporation (DUK) and Xcel Energy Inc. (XEL). ED's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $3.99. Zacks Investment Research reports ED's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as -2.92%, compared to an industry average of -2.5%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the ED Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to ED through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have ED as a top-10 holding:

John Hancock Multifactor Utilities ETF (JHMU)

Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF (CZA)

VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (CDL).

The top-performing ETF of this group is CZA with an increase of 38.48% over the last 100 days. JHMU has the highest percent weighting of ED at 4.6%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.