Consolidated Edison (ED) Shares Cross Above 200 DMA

In trading on Thursday, shares of Consolidated Edison Inc (Symbol: ED) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $90.15, changing hands as high as $90.60 per share. Consolidated Edison Inc shares are currently trading up about 0.3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of ED shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, ED's low point in its 52 week range is $80.46 per share, with $100.92 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $90.28. The ED DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

