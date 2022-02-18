Consolidated Edison (ED) Q4 Earnings Beat, Revenues Rise Y/Y

Consolidated Edison, Inc. ED reported fourth-quarter 2021 adjusted earnings of $1 per share, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 85 cents by 17.6%. The bottom line also improved 33% from 75 cents in the prior-year quarter.

Barring one-time adjustments, the company posted GAAP earnings of 63 cents per share compared with 13 cents in the fourth quarter of 2020.

For 2021, the company posted adjusted earnings of $4.39 per share, up 5% from 2020’s tally. The full-year earnings also surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $4.24.

Total Revenues

In the reported quarter, the company’s total revenues of $3,415 million surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2,968 million by 15.1%. The top line also improved 15.4% from $2,960 million in the year-ago quarter. The upside was primarily attributable to higher electric, gas, steam and non-utility revenues.

Electric revenues totaled $2,306 million in the fourth quarter, up 11.4% from the prior-year quarter. Gas revenues were up 22.5% to $730 million.

Non-utility revenues amounted to $240 million, climbing 40.4% from the year-earlier quarter. Steam revenues were up 13% to $139 million.

For 2021, the company generated revenues worth $13.68 billion, up 11.7% from 2020 revenues. The full-year revenues also beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $13.29 billion.

Operating Statistics

Total operating expenses in the fourth quarter escalated 10.8% year over year to $2,718 million.

Fuel expenses increased 97% year over year, while gas purchased for resale surged 40.5%. Depreciation and amortization as well as taxes, other than income taxes, increased 5.9% and 7.1% year over year, respectively. Operations and maintenance expenses rose 16.3%.

The company’s fourth-quarter operating income surged 37.5% year over year to $697 million.

Financials

Cash and temporary cash investments as of Dec 31, 2021 were $992 million compared with $1,272 million as of Dec 31, 2020.

Long-term debt was $22,604 million as of Dec 31, 2021, compared with $20,382 million at 2020-end.

At the end of 2021, cash from operating activities amounted to $2,733 million, compared with $2,198 million a year ago.

2022 Guidance

For 2022, the company reaffirmed its adjusted earnings per share of $4.40-$4.60. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for full-year earnings is pegged at $4.45 per share, which lies below the mid-point of the company’s guided range.

Zacks Rank

Consolidated Edison currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

