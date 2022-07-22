Consolidated Edison (ED) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Consolidated Edison (ED) closed at $92.44, marking a +1.78% move from the previous day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.93%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.43%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.17%.

Coming into today, shares of the utility had lost 0.54% in the past month. In that same time, the Utilities sector lost 1.68%, while the S&P 500 gained 6.31%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Consolidated Edison as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be August 4, 2022. On that day, Consolidated Edison is projected to report earnings of $0.54 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 1.89%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $3.13 billion, up 5.4% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $4.47 per share and revenue of $14.3 billion. These totals would mark changes of +1.82% and +4.57%, respectively, from last year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Consolidated Edison. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.28% lower. Consolidated Edison currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Digging into valuation, Consolidated Edison currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 20.31. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 18.26.

Also, we should mention that ED has a PEG ratio of 10.15. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. ED's industry had an average PEG ratio of 3.16 as of yesterday's close.

The Utility - Electric Power industry is part of the Utilities sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 92, which puts it in the top 37% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.