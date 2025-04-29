CONSOLIDATED EDISON Earnings Preview: Recent $ED Insider Trading, Hedge Fund Activity, and More

CONSOLIDATED EDISON ($ED) is expected to release its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st after market close, per Finnhub. Analysts are expecting revenue of $4,585,880,587 and earnings of $2.19 per share.

You can see Quiver Quantitative's $ED stock page to track data on insider trading, hedge fund activity, congressional trading, and more.

CONSOLIDATED EDISON Insider Trading Activity

CONSOLIDATED EDISON insiders have traded $ED stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ED stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

JOSEPH MILLER (VP & Controller) has made 2 purchases buying 2 shares for an estimated $199 and 0 sales.

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

CONSOLIDATED EDISON Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 576 institutional investors add shares of CONSOLIDATED EDISON stock to their portfolio, and 477 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

CONSOLIDATED EDISON Government Contracts

We have seen $12,707,585 of award payments to $ED over the last year.

Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:

To track government contracts to publicy traded companies, check out Quiver Quantitative's government contracts dashboard.

CONSOLIDATED EDISON Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $ED in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Morgan Stanley issued a "Overweight" rating on 04/23/2025

To track analyst ratings and price targets for CONSOLIDATED EDISON, check out Quiver Quantitative's $ED forecast page.

CONSOLIDATED EDISON Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $ED recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $ED in the last 6 months, with a median target of $96.5.

Here are some recent targets:

David Arcaro from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $94.0 on 04/23/2025

on 04/23/2025 Shahriar Pourreza from Guggenheim set a target price of $99.0 on 11/08/2024

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.