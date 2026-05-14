Consolidated Edison (BIT:1ED) Price Target Increased by 10.20% to 106.12

The average one-year price target for Consolidated Edison (BIT:1ED) has been revised to €106.12 / share. This is an increase of 10.20% from the prior estimate of €96.30 dated April 27, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of €91.83 to a high of €127.94 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 18.07% from the latest reported closing price of €89.88 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,438 funds or institutions reporting positions in Consolidated Edison. This is an decrease of 449 owner(s) or 23.79% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 1ED is 0.11%, an increase of 30.84%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 8.83% to 307,444K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Vanguard Capital Management holds 23,498K shares representing 6.38% ownership of the company.

Vanguard Portfolio Management holds 18,642K shares representing 5.06% ownership of the company.

Geode Capital Management holds 9,988K shares representing 2.71% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,971K shares , representing an increase of 0.17%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 1ED by 4.23% over the last quarter.

Lazard Asset Management holds 6,166K shares representing 1.67% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,961K shares , representing an increase of 3.33%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 1ED by 35.01% over the last quarter.

Deutsche Bank Ag\ holds 5,798K shares representing 1.57% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,617K shares , representing an increase of 37.61%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 1ED by 85.31% over the last quarter.

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