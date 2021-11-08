Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSL) insiders are still down US$14k after purchasing last year, recent gain helped regain some losses

Insiders who bought US$329k worth of Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSL) stock in the last year have seen some of their losses recouped as the stock gained 13% last week. However, the purchase is proving to be an expensive wager as insiders are yet to get ahead of their losses which currently stand at US$14k since the time of purchase.

While insider transactions are not the most important thing when it comes to long-term investing, logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares.

Consolidated Communications Holdings Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider purchase was by Independent Chairman Robert Currey for US$128k worth of shares, at about US$9.00 per share. That means that even when the share price was higher than US$8.37 (the recent price), an insider wanted to purchase shares. While their view may have changed since the purchase was made, this does at least suggest they have had confidence in the company's future. To us, it's very important to consider the price insiders pay for shares. It is generally more encouraging if they paid above the current price, as it suggests they saw value, even at higher levels.

While Consolidated Communications Holdings insiders bought shares during the last year, they didn't sell. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

Insider Ownership of Consolidated Communications Holdings

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. Insiders own 2.0% of Consolidated Communications Holdings shares, worth about US$17m. This level of insider ownership is good but just short of being particularly stand-out. It certainly does suggest a reasonable degree of alignment.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Consolidated Communications Holdings Tell Us?

It doesn't really mean much that no insider has traded Consolidated Communications Holdings shares in the last quarter. On a brighter note, the transactions over the last year are encouraging. Insiders do have a stake in Consolidated Communications Holdings and their transactions don't cause us concern. So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. To assist with this, we've discovered 1 warning sign that you should run your eye over to get a better picture of Consolidated Communications Holdings.

