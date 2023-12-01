Consolidated Communications Holdings (FRA:C8C) Price Target Increased by 9.73% to 4.05

The average one-year price target for Consolidated Communications Holdings (FRA:C8C) has been revised to 4.05 / share. This is an increase of 9.73% from the prior estimate of 3.69 dated October 31, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 3.70 to a high of 4.52 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 4.40% from the latest reported closing price of 3.88 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 348 funds or institutions reporting positions in Consolidated Communications Holdings. This is a decrease of 5 owner(s) or 1.42% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to C8C is 0.17%, a decrease of 6.26%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.37% to 96,407K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Searchlight Capital Partners holds 39,395K shares representing 33.82% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 5,044K shares representing 4.33% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,416K shares, representing a decrease of 7.38%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in C8C by 13.73% over the last quarter.

Anchorage Capital Group, L.L.C. holds 3,813K shares representing 3.27% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Wildcat Capital Management holds 3,003K shares representing 2.58% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Charles Schwab Investment Management holds 2,301K shares representing 1.98% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,148K shares, representing an increase of 6.66%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in C8C by 17.66% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.