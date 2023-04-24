Consolidated Communications Holdings (FRA:C8C) Price Target Increased by 15.21% to 3.66

The average one-year price target for Consolidated Communications Holdings (FRA:C8C) has been revised to 3.66 / share. This is an increase of 15.21% from the prior estimate of 3.18 dated April 6, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 3.17 to a high of 4.24 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 10.27% from the latest reported closing price of 3.32 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 362 funds or institutions reporting positions in Consolidated Communications Holdings. This is a decrease of 10 owner(s) or 2.69% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to C8C is 0.18%, a decrease of 8.89%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.17% to 96,748K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Searchlight Capital Partners holds 39,360K shares representing 34.32% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 5,473K shares representing 4.77% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,432K shares, representing an increase of 0.76%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in C8C by 21.11% over the last quarter.

Anchorage Capital Group, L.L.C. holds 3,813K shares representing 3.32% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,207K shares representing 1.92% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Charles Schwab Investment Management holds 1,851K shares representing 1.61% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,728K shares, representing an increase of 6.63%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in C8C by 17.06% over the last quarter.

